Afeworki, Hemetti held talks on bilateral relations, Sudan’s peace talks

December 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s member of the Sovereign Council and head of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) was in Asmara on Sunday for talks with the Eritrean officials.

The visit comes three days after statements by the Eritrean government accusing Qatar of carrying out subversive activities and using Sudan as a "springboard".

Asmara further pledged to disclose further details about the alleged "scheme" related to the tribal clashes in Port Sudan in the upcoming days.

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’ was accompanied by two other members of the Sovereign Council Raja Nicolas and Yasir al-Atta and the information minister Faisal Mohamed Saleh.

Saleh told reporters after their return from Asmara that Hemett briefed the Eritrean leadership about the government’s preparations for the next round of peace negotiations with the armed groups in Juba on 10 December.

"The delegation held a lengthy meeting with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki on bilateral relations between the two countries in addition to the arrangements of the government and the Supreme Peace Council for the next round of peace talks (in Juba), which will be the beginning of negotiations in various tracks," the government spokesperson further said.

Last Monday 25 November, Sudan Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok was in Asmara for talks with President Isias Afeworki on bilateral relations.

The Eritrean Ambassador in Khartoum, Ibrahim Idris, said that Hamdok’s visit aimed at discussing border trade between the two countries and what Eritrea can contribute to the peace process and achieving stability in Sudan.

The Juba peace talks include several groups from eastern Sudan some are purportedly close to the Eritrean government.

