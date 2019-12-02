14 killed, nine wounded in Tonj state clashes: official

December 1, 2019 (TONJ) – At least 14 people were killed and nine others wounded in clashes between South Sudan army (SSDPF) and armed men in Tonj state on Friday, an official said.
- Map of South Sudan showing Warrap state in red
The clashes reportedly occurred in Nabagok county.
Tonj state information minister, Wol William said 12 soldiers and two civilians were killed in the clashes.
“At least four other civilians and five members of the SSPDF sustained gunshot wounds in the incident,” said Wol.
“An investigation into what caused the violent clashes is still ongoing,” he added.
The minister said the situation has remained calm following the heavy deployment of uniformed personnel in the area.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan’s Security Arrangements: flawed rhetoric vs real practice 2019-12-02 06:41:06 By Steve Paterno Some compatriot South Sudanese wrote on his Facebook status, jokingly by urging people to flock to cantonment sites in big number to fulfil the required 83,0000, a threshold the (...)
Why has economic liberalization failed in Sudan? 2019-11-30 03:52:41 By: Alhadi A. Khalifa The regime of Omar Albashir in Sudan introduced economic liberalization in 1992, shortly after the free economies in the West triumphed and their model proved capable of (...)
Advice to international community on South Sudan peace 2019-11-28 17:54:11 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi On Monday, the Department of State announced calling back U.S. Ambassador to South Sudan Thomas Hushek “for consultations” related to the recent failure of parties to (...)
MORE