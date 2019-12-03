December 2, 2019 (JUBA) – An international aid group said unknown armed men on Sunday stormed its compound in South Sudan’s Maban town and assaulted several staff.

Alain Noudéhou, the Deputy Special Representative in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (Getty)

On Sunday, unknown armed men in uniform broke into the Relief International compound located in Bunj town and assaulted five members of staff.

The attackers reportedly robbed the staff of cash and other valuables.

Relief International, in a statement, described the attack as “senseless act of violence, saying it relocated the workers.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has strongly condemned Sunday attack on the humanitarian workers in South Sudan, calling for an immediate justice against all the perpetrators.

In a statement, Alain Noudehou, the UN humanitarian coordinator in South Sudan said violence on humanitarian worker is categorically unacceptable and must stop.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure the members of the Relief International team receive the assistance and support they need at this difficult time," he remarked.

According to the UN, the assaulted staff members have since been treated in hospital and are receiving counseling.

The senior UN official, however, said such repeated incidents of violence against the humanitarian community are jeopardizes the humanitarian operation in South Sudan.

At least 115 aid workers, the UN says, have been killed since the start of the South Sudan civil war in mid-December 2013.

(ST)