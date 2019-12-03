Kiir’s office to unveil findings on The Sentry’s corruption report

December 2, 2019 (JUBA) – The office of South Sudan’s president will Thursday unveil findings into a probe it carried out after the US-based The Sentry released a report on corruption in September.

South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny (AFP)

The 64-page report titled, “The Taking of South Sudan” alleged that South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his family members own stakes in banks, foreign exchange bureaus, airlines, oil companies, logistics firms and private security companies among others, mainly through partnerships with investors from across the globe.

It was prepared by The Sentry, a non-profit investigative team founded by U.S actor George Clooney to monitor conflicts in Africa.

South Sudan’s presidency said it responded to the “allegations” by establishing an investigation team, which submitted its final report.

“The report is illuminating and indeed sets the records straight,” Ateny Wek Ateny, the spokesperson for the presidency revealed.

According to The Sentry, a Chinese-led multinational oil company provided direct support to a deadly militia operating in South Sudan.

“A multinational oil consortium in South Sudan controlled by China National Petroleum Corporation Dar Petroleum Operating Company — a multinational oil consortium led by China National Petroleum Corporation and Malaysia’s state-owned oil company, Petronas - provided material support to a pro-government militia that went on to commit atrocities, including burning of entire villages, targeting civilians and an attack on a U.N. protection-of-civilians site,” it noted.

The Sentry appealed to the US, European Union, Britain, Australia and Canada should investigate and if appropriate sanction individuals, entities and networks mentioned in the report.

It further urged the US to take action to prevent purchase of luxury real estate by South Sudanese elites and their international enablers.

South Sudan, where oil revenues make up nearly 98 percent of the budget, has been reeling under economic crisis due to civil war.

(ST)