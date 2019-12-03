 
 
 
Tuesday 3 December 2019

South African deputy president in Juba on peace mission

December 2, 2019 (JUBA) – South Africa’s deputy president David Mabuza has started a peace mission to war-torn South Sudan.

JPEG - 22.5 kb
South Africa’s special envoy to South Sudan, David Mabuza (SABC)

Mabuza’s mission, the presidency said in a statement is to chair a consultative meeting of parties to South Sudan’s revitalized peace agreement signed in September last year.

The senior South African official is a special peace envoy to South Sudan.

The meeting, scheduled for Dec. 2-3 in Juba, follows the 13th Ordinary Summit of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), held in Addis Ababa on November 29 as part of efforts aimed at resolving South Sudan’s civil war.

While in Juba, Mabuza is expected to join IGAD heads of state in urging the parties to the peace accord to accomplish the pre-transitional tasks within the current extended window of 100 days, and for the signatories to form a unity government by end of the extended period.

“We are hopeful that this consultative meeting will result in consensus on the remaining issues that led to the extension of the pre-transitional period,” Mabuza observed.

Early last month, President Salva Kiir and the country’s opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

  • 3 December 10:53, by Midit Mitot

    South South is excellent business center for other nations, this is too much,

    repondre message

    • 3 December 11:01, by Pakuai

      Midit Mitot,
      "South African deputy president in Juba on peace mission"
      Really Mr. Midit Mitot. Have you ever gone to South Africa or is it your your usual Nuer magic or superstitions that had gone to South Africa? Our Nuers ke nyantoc that know South Sudan Africa? Our Nuer ke nyantoc fools, we are here. We are going to bomb your ’white Americans, English people, their evil juus>>>>

      repondre message

      • 3 December 11:22, by Malakal county Simon

        Pakuai/slave

        Leave Naath Nation alone, and focus on your usual drug/addicts

        repondre message

        • 3 December 12:17, by Midit Mitot

          Malakal County Simon,

          Our friend Pakaui has psychiatric habit that need to be treated first before we take a debate with him, his writing styles does not make sense always.

          repondre message

      • 3 December 12:24, by Midit Mitot

        Pakuai,

        I know you had been severely traumatized by 2013 civil war that was caused by your incompetent and illiterate leaders.

        Take treatment first before coming to the public debate.

        repondre message

    • 3 December 15:26, by Garang Akeen Tong

      Midit mitot

      South Africa dupty president is in Juba for peace process, why don’t we join hands. We need 100 days to get on time. Please brother shorten your lip.

      repondre message

      • 3 December 15:53, by Pakuai

        Garang Akeen Tong,
        Your comment is just the same with those Nuers lowly educated fools. South Africans are just bunch of fools who let their country be taken by Dutch losers, who even called themselves’ ’Afrikaans and the evil English people’. Losers, Mr. Thabo Mbeki is a the lowly educated fools even consider anyone. Fellows, watch out fools. If any fool allows a Bantus into any village>>>

        repondre message

        • 3 December 15:57, by Pakuai

          here in South Sudan, then that fool would be dead. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. Let the Nuers ke nayntoc and some rubbish in Bhar El Gazelles who love to fuck any rubbish include evils will be dead. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. No want Bantuses, Arabs, English people, white Americans, their evil juus (so-called israelis), Indians, Pakistanis>>>

          repondre message

          • 3 December 16:12, by Garang Akeen Tong

            Pakuai

            We need only peace instead of war, let leave our differences aside.whether educated or none educated, nuer or Dinka, the country is not belong to Dinka and nuer alone. Let join hands with our leaders to bring peace.

            repondre message

Comment on this article



