SPLM-IO "strongly" condemn Machar’s continued detention, demand immediate release

December 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – The armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) has strongly condemned the continued detention of Riek Machar by the regional bloc (IGAD).

JPEG - 43.7 kb
President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar in Juba, October 20, 2019 (PPU)

The opposition group, in a statement, deplored President Salva Kiir’s request for immediate relocation of Machar to Juba as an essential condition for his release.

“This decision of President Kiir is reflective of ill intention,” partly reads a statement issued by Puok Both Baluang, the SPLM (IO) director for information.

The opposition group said it expected Machar to be released at the 13th IGAD Heads of State and Government Summit held on November 29 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“However, the issue was deferred to the next ordinary summit to be held in Khartoum, Sudan for which a date has not yet been set,” it stressed.

The armed opposition further appealed to the next ordinary summit of IGAD to immediately release Machar from this unlawful restriction.

The SPLM-IO, however, reiterated its full commitment to the implementation of the peace deal in letter and spirit, as the only way to attain peace in South Sudan.

Meanwhile, the SPLM-IO congratulated Sudan for being elected as the Chair of IGAD, and encourage the IGAD new leadership to play more effective role for ensuring the full implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

(ST)

  • 4 December 09:27, by Gorjang Gany

    The condition set by Kiir is very useless and I hope he was not alone during the expression of his word or condition.

    It is somebody demand not him, it either be M7 or 100 bottles of bear

  • 4 December 09:34, by Gorjang Gany

    Being drunkard it lead you to express what can not be express by human being shame on you Kiir for the idiotic demand.

  • 4 December 09:40, by james john luka

    Ill intention? Which one is the good intention? Roaming around the world, begging for financial and logistical support to wage war against innocents people is the good one? Shame on those kind of oppositions.

    • 4 December 10:42, by South South

      jubaone,

      You said a few days ago that UN and United States ordered IGAD to release Riek. I can’t stop from laughing. By the way, I am back to network as I was out from it in last 5 days due to my work in remote areas of South Sudan. Very strong peace for very strong South Sudan is coming up very soon with Riek been our vice president. For pressing issues, security arrangement and number of states

      • 4 December 10:46, by South South

        jubaone,

        Continue: About these pressing issues, we are ready to find the best possible way to make good peace in our country with Kiir on the top of the ticket, then rest follow. I think that is good enough jubaone? Our people want peace and we must give them good peace. Iam asking all rebels to make right choices and come back to Juba, peace.

