December 4, 2019 (JUBA) -The UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said Tuesday that it is sending 75 Nepalese peacekeepers to Western Lakes State to end a recent outbreak of violence.
- David Shearer (UN photo)
The decision, the UNMISS said, followed reports that about 80 people died and over 100 were injured in clashes between the Gak and Manuer communities in the state.
Peacekeepers and their equipment were flown into the region because roads have been destroyed by heavy rains.
“This fighting must stop,” said UNMISS chief David Shearer.
“We are urging the communities involved and their leaders to put an end to the violence and come together in reconciliation and peace for the good of their people,” he added.
According to UNMISS, the violence that devastated South Sudan since the country’s civil war broke out in December 2013, claiming nearly 400,000 lives, has subsided.
“Inter-communal clashes continue to result in the killing and injuring of civilians, cattle raiding and the looting of property,” stressed Shearer.
In addition to the peacekeeping troops, UNMISS said it is coordinating mediation talks in the affected communities.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
What if Dr. John Garang were alive today? 2019-12-05 08:21:57 By Nhial T. Tutlam Let’s imagine that on the fateful day of July 30, 2005 the helicopter carrying Dr. John Garang from Uganda back to his base in Southern Sudan arrived safely. Let’s further (...)
The cries of South Sudanese women in Australia 2019-12-04 07:13:57 Biong Deng Biong Amidst Melbourne’s African youth crime saga and its associated political chaos, a quiet cohort watch events unfold, weary and grim-faced. They are the struggling mothers of the (...)
South Sudan’s Security Arrangements: flawed rhetoric vs real practice 2019-12-02 06:41:06 By Steve Paterno Some compatriot South Sudanese wrote on his Facebook status, jokingly by urging people to flock to cantonment sites in big number to fulfil the required 83,0000, a threshold the (...)
MORE