Sudan arrests six Boko Haram militants: military spokesman

KHARTOUM, December 5, 2019 - Six members of the Islamist militant group Boko Haram have been arrested on the border with Chad, the Sudanese military intelligence said on Thursday.
- Boko Haram’s leader, Abubakar Shekau, appears in a video in which he warns Cameroon it faces the same fate as Nigeria (File Photo AFP)
According to a statement issued by the Sudanese army the six militants are Chadian nationals and have been arrested on information provided by the Chadian authorities.
"They were handed over to the competent Chadian security services in accordance with the protocol of cooperation on security and border control signed between Sudan, Libya, Niger and Chad," said the statement.
"It was agreed (with the Chadian authorities) to continue the exchange of information and continuous coordination to combat terrorism and transnational crime," further said.
Boko Haram group has been fighting for a decade to establish an Islamic caliphate based in Nigeria.
However, the terrorist group has extended its activities to the neighbouring countries in the region including Chad, Niger and Cameroun.
This is the first time that Sudanese authorities speak about the presence of Boko Haram militants in Darfur.
The army spokesman stressed Sudan’s readiness to cooperate with the other security agencies to detect and arrest any terrorist elements present in Sudan.
(ST)
