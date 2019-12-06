 
 
 
Cantonment of S. Sudan forces far from completion: monitors

December 5, 2019 (JUBA) – The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMVM) has said the cantonment of forces in South Sudan remains far from complete and that screening is yet to commence.

The Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) deputy chair, Maj. Gen Majier Deng Kur at the cantonment site (JMEC photo)

“Registration has stalled while the JMCC [Joint Military Ceasefire Committee] awaits the printing of additional registration forms,” Abiche Ageno, the CTSAMVM chairman said at the 17th technical committee meeting on Thursday.

The official expressed concerns over lack of sufficient logistical support for the cantonments sites, especially food and medicines which are yet to be delivered to sites.

The peace partners agreed on the establishment of 25 cantonment sites for the opposition groups in line with the implementation of the security arrangements following a decision by the Joint Defence Board (JDB), which commands over all forces during the pre-transitional period.

“CTSAMVM’s MVTs [Monitoring and Verification Teams] have observed that some cantonments sites have received no food and no supplies, including Liang and Torpuot,” Abiche observed.

He, however, revealed that all cantonment sites within MVT Bor’s area of responsibility received food or money for food several months ago, but all these items have since run out.

“The provision of tents and medicines is still a challenge”, stressed Abiche.

Meanwhile, with 75 days left to end the pre-transitional period, the CTSAMVM urged the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) to release sufficient resources for the cantonment process to continue.

“Cantonment is the foundation for the security arrangements and without sufficient resources, the cantonment process will fail,” stressed the CTSAMVM chairman.

Early last month, President Salva Kiir and the country’s opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace agreement by 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 December 08:34, by Malakal county Simon

    Since nothing is going on, Government holding the peace funds hostage, we are just waiting for so called 100 days until last day and then to declare that Revitalised peace, is officially collapse!! Right?? God forbid

    repondre message

    • 6 December 09:04, by Midit Mitot

      Malakal County Simon,

      This is delaying tactics from Juba government, while the whole world is now yawning for peace instead Juba regime is preparing to attack oppositions territories in dry season.

      They are always airlifting military equipment’s every night from Juba to the field with Uganda Helicopter.

      repondre message

      • 6 December 10:36, by South South

        Malakal County Simon,
        $100 million, 50% has been used in Juba to accommodate and feeding your uncles who are staying in the hotels for more than one year, eating free Nyantits.

        repondre message

      • 6 December 10:36, by South South

        Malakal County Simon,
        $100 million, 50% has been used in Juba to accommodate and feeding your uncles who are staying in the hotels for more than one year, eating free Nyantits.

        repondre message

        • 6 December 12:35, by Malakal county Simon

          South South/Slave

          Explains how??

          repondre message

      • 6 December 11:59, by jubaone

        Midit Mitot
        Forget about cantonment, cuz over 20% of Equatorian IOs have deserted, the $100m has been stolen or spent, only 78 days left and barely enough for all logistics. Be prepared for war, that is the naked (jienge) truth. You realize how many Nuers are turning into the govt.? Many don’t want to go hungry. The truth hurts but must be told.

        repondre message

        • 6 December 12:27, by Midit Mitot

          Jubaone,

          That,s true, some food lovers are now returning to Juba one by one, but we the real IO are very close to Juba.

          2016 confusion will not happen again, NAS, IO, and other oppositions are well prepared.

          repondre message

      • 6 December 12:34, by Malakal county Simon

        Midiit,

        Indeed brother!!

        repondre message

Comment on this article



