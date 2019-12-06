 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 6 December 2019

Military participation should not obstruct Sudan’s removal from U.S. terror list: Hamdok

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok holds talks at the US Capitol in a landmark visit to Washington (AFP Photo/ JIM WATSON)
December 5, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok called on the United States to put aside their concerns about the participation of the military component in the transitional authority and to back Sudanese people through the removal of sanctions inherited from the ousted regime.

Hamdok made his call on Thursday at the Atlantic Council in Washington after meetings with U.S. officials on delisting his country from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST).

Sudanese officials say they felt doubts are still persisting in Washington about the viability of the Sudanese revolution and the regime change that has taken place in the country after the formation of a civilian government in September.

Hamdok took the opportunity of a public event hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank, to deter these concerns and fears about the leadership structures in Sudan.

He said that the two components are working closely to achieve the tasks of the transitional government and the goals of the Sudanese revolution: freedom, peace and justice.

He further wondered that there were calls for the lift of sanctions on Sudan and the SST’s rescission even during the ousted totalitarian regime.

"The Atlantic Council started years back advocating for the delisting of Sudan from the SST. I do not know if that happened in a democratic environment? I was not".

"Let us understand and appreciate that the situation then was far worse than anything you could describe today. We are not saying it is perfect but it is a step in the right direction"

The Sudanese premier further called to back the transition in Sudan instead of refusing to work with it under the pretext that it includes military elements that were part of the former regime.

"The risk of not acting is far much than anything (else)", he stressed alluding to the chaos that might happen in Sudan and its effect in the region if Washington continues to weaken the civilian-led government and prevent it from bringing foreign investments or ban financial international institutions from clearing Sudan’s foreign debt.

He was hinting to the head of the Rapid Support Forces Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo whose forces are formed from the janjaweed militiamen that accused of killing civilians in Darfur, Two Areas, and recently in Khartoum during the attack on the pro-democracy sit-in.

During his six-day visit to Washington Hamdok’s delegation includes the minister of defence who held meetings with U.S. military officials.

Hamdok’s statements express the feeling of bitterness in Khartoum from Trump administration.

When asked about the reason behind the longevity of a meeting last week on the dismantling of the former regime and if the military were against it, Hamdok denied the claim and explained that the meeting was about many issues and lasted six-hour because of the discussions on the upcoming peace talks with the armed groups on 10 December.

He further called on the minister of justice Nasr al-Din Abdel Bari to explain to the public what exactly happened during the joint meeting on the dismantling of the Ingaz Regime.

Abdel Bari explained that the military welcomed the law and said they had been waiting for this law for a long time.

He further added they demanded a two-hour break to read it and came back with "very constructive proposals".

"So there was a constructive difference on how to improve it and have a good version," he stressed brushing aside allegations that the military component of the Sovereign Council had been opposed to the dissolution of the National Congress Party of the ousted regime.

Hamdok disclosed that he has a negotiating team in Washington that conducting talks with the American administration on the delisting process.

The direct and frank style that Hamdok adopted during the event shows an increase of confidence on the SST’s rescission as he used in the past to make law-profile statements.

The lifting process requires a formal review for over six months.

Last November, U.S. top diplomat for Africa Tibor Nagy said that the State Department is in the midst of the process without further details.

Hamdok reassured the victims of USS Cole and terrorist attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania as he said that the matter is tackled by Sudanese government team and an agreement would be reached on this respect.

It was purported that the US would help Khartoum to retrieve the money stolen by the dignitaries of the former regime and use it to pay the compensations of the victims.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 6 December 12:09, by Fathi

    As expected ... Washington pushed us toward a power sharing deal with the military (when we had all the momentum), so they can attempt to justify keeping us on the SST. Once achieved, the civilian government will face increasing pressure for results, which depend on delisting from the SST list.

    repondre message

    • 6 December 12:10, by Fathi

      Here is proof of that Washington wanted a power sharing deal between civilians and military:
      https://twitter.com/statedeptspox/status/1144939377744928768

      repondre message

      • 6 December 12:16, by Fathi

        The pressure on the civilian government to show results leads to the civilian government agreeing to allow the most powerful & prosperous nation to exploit Sudan, a country where at least 120 people starve to death/day, in exchange for delisting from SST list.
        https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_vulture_and_the_little_girl#/media/File:Kevin-Carter-Child-Vulture-Sudan.jpg

        repondre message

        • 6 December 12:22, by Fathi

          Also, Sudan had to go to a US court to try to defend itself. You might be thinking surely the US court wouldn’t be biased in favor of the US... The judge ruled that Sudan was guilty and was supposed to find trees that grow money so they can pay more than 2 billion to victims’ family.

          repondre message

          • 6 December 12:34, by Fathi

            There was barely any Sudanese who participated from what I’ve read. Keep in mind that most of the terrorist who carried out the attacks were from Saudi Arabia (surprise), Egypt, Yemen, and other arab countries. Speaking of holding countries accountable and attacks, has Saudi Arabia paid anything for 9/11?

            repondre message

            • 6 December 12:39, by Fathi

              The answer is no, despite the 9/11 victims fund drying up. In fact, Saudi Arabia used their oil $ to lobby (legally bribe/legal corruption) to not be held accountable. I guess "justice" is only served against the weak.

              repondre message

              • 6 December 12:43, by Fathi

                Aside from the legal system theatrics, while the pervert/sexual predator/Epstein’s best friend Bill Clinton was facing impeachment, he decide to retaliate against Sudan by bombing Al Shifa Pharmaceutical factory. Like most president’s, ratings improve when they attack other countries.

                repondre message

                • 6 December 12:47, by Fathi

                  Al Shifa Pharmaceutical factory was one of, if not only, pharmaceutical factory in Sudan. It made 90% of Sudan’s prescription drugs (Diabetes, TB, Malaria) at really low prices. The US dropped 13 Tomahawk missiles, which cost 1 million a piece, on the Pharmaceutical factory. Imagine all the people died without the life saving meds.

                  repondre message

                  • 6 December 12:56, by Fathi

                    The perv and chief, Bill Clinton, said Sudan was making chemical weapons for bin Laden. "The evidence was not conclusive and was not enough to justify an act of war," concedes Donald Petterson, former American ambassador to Sudan.

                    repondre message

                    • 6 December 13:01, by Fathi

                      Sudan wanted the UN to investigate the factory to see if Bill "I did not have sexual relations with that woman" Clinton was truthful. The US vetoed that request .. lol. The strikes likely led to (indirectly) tens of thousands of deaths. Sudan was forced sue the supposedly unbiased America in the US, & was awarded 35 million.

                      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


What if Dr. John Garang were alive today? 2019-12-05 08:21:57 By Nhial T. Tutlam Let’s imagine that on the fateful day of July 30, 2005 the helicopter carrying Dr. John Garang from Uganda back to his base in Southern Sudan arrived safely. Let’s further (...)

The cries of South Sudanese women in Australia 2019-12-04 07:13:57 Biong Deng Biong Amidst Melbourne’s African youth crime saga and its associated political chaos, a quiet cohort watch events unfold, weary and grim-faced. They are the struggling mothers of the (...)

South Sudan’s Security Arrangements: flawed rhetoric vs real practice 2019-12-02 06:41:06 By Steve Paterno Some compatriot South Sudanese wrote on his Facebook status, jokingly by urging people to flock to cantonment sites in big number to fulfil the required 83,0000, a threshold the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.