Egyptian company wins $45m solar contract in South Sudan

December 8, 2019 (JUBA) – An Egyptian manufacturing company has won a $45 million hybrid solar PV park contract in South Sudan.

A solar power plant

Elsewedy Electric reportedly inked the agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Dams of South Sudan in the capital, Juba last week.

The deal will see the construction of a hybrid solar photovoltaic project with a battery storage system near Nesitu, 23km from Juba.

The project will occupy some 250,000sqm, featuring a 20MW-peak solar photovoltaic park, a 35MW-hour battery storage system, and an in-house training centre to serve Jubek State and the region.

The project, officials said, will start producing energy next year.

“It is a privilege being selected by the esteemed government of the Republic of South Sudan to deliver this project, which shall be one of the largest battery storage solar photovoltaic projects in Africa,” noted Ahmed El Sewedy, President and CEO of El Sewedy Electric.

“The support of the AFREXIMBANK was significant to conclude this contract which will help South Sudan to tap its incredible renewable resource potential and deliver significant economic, social and environmental value,” he added.

According to a statement Sudan Tribune obtained, the project’s estimated annual supply of 29,000,000kWh of clean energy will power more than 58,000 South Sudanese households, while avoiding more than 12,000 tons of carbon dioxide gas each year.

The project will reportedly contribute significantly to the region’s electrification.

“We realised that reliable power and water supply is the key to developing economies, and we will deploy all our global resources in ensuring South Sudan and its people to unlock their full potential; same as we will do in all countries we operate in,” stressed El Sewedy.

Founded in 1938 by the El Sewedy family, the Cairo-based company manufactures and sells integrated energy products and services.

(ST)