December 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) – South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLM/A (IO) leader, Riek Machar is expected to visit the capital, Juba this Monday afternoon.

Machar speaks on a mobile phone after an interview with Reuters in Kenya’s capital Nairobi July 8, 2015

Machar is expected to hold face-to-face talks with President Salva Kiir, with discussions mainly focused on the outstanding issues considered obstacles to the implementation of the peace accord.

“Yes, it is true. We are going to Juba today,” Puok Both Baluang, the SPLM/A (IO) director for information told Sudan Tribune on Monday.

He did not, however, divulge much detail on Machar’s visit to Juba.

The visit comes a day after the SPLM/A (IO) peace mechanisms conducted a consultative meeting with the leadership of the armed opposition movement in Khartoum to review progress and challenges in the peace implementation during the 100 day pre-transitional period extension.

The meeting, among other resolutions, expressed concerns over the delay in implementation of the outstanding critical tasks and lack of funding, urging the parties to the accord, stakeholders, mechanisms and guarantors to adhere to the letter and spirit of the agreement.

It further condemned in the “strongest” terms possible the continued detention of Machar by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and called for his release at its next summit.

Last month, Kiir and Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the peace accord by 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)