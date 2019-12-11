Sudan prosecutor interrogates al-Bashir over 30 June coup



December 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The country’s chief prosecutor on Tuesday summoned the ousted President Omer al-Bashir, to investigate a complaint against the perpetrators of the June 30, 1989 coup.

Last November the criminal prosecution launched the investigation into the 1989 coup and ordered to arrest all members of the military command council of the coup.

Omer al-Bashir who is already in jail was chosen by the National Islamic Front of Hassan al-Turabi to head the coup which paved the way for the Sudanese Islamist to control the county for 30 years.

"We believe this is a political issue par excellence because thirty years have passed and many changes have occurred," al-Bashir’s defence council member Mohamed al-Hassan al-Amin told reporters on Tuesday.

"We don’t know what happened inside the investigation room. We have an agreement with President al-Bashir not to talk to this committee and boycott it," he added.

On November 20, the prosecution summoned the Secretary-General of the Popular Congress, Ali Al-Haj, for interrogation in the same communication, and then he was arrested.

The lawsuit against al-Bashi and other perpetrators of the coup was lodged on May 13 by a group of lawyers who accused them of "undermining the constitutional system".

On June 22, the former Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi testified before criminal prosecution on the coup d’etat and the information his government had about the preparations for the putsch.

Al-Mahdi was the last prime minister of Sudan before the coup of June 30, 1989.

At the time, al-Bashir claimed that the ’National Salvation Revolution’ was an independent coup to rescue the country from the corruption and failure of political forces to lead the country.

On 16 June, al-Bashir appeared before a prosecutor to face charges of corruption for the first time since his removal last April.

