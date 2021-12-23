Sudan Tribune

Skip to content
Editors Picks
U.S. Feltman plays down reports about Hamdok’s resignation
Government suspends eastern Sudan peace agreement
Sudan’s new cabinet delayed by consultations on political declaration: Hamdok
Sudan’s PM Hamdok intends to resign soon: reports
Humanitarian aid
EU grants €10m in emergency aid to WFP Sudan
23 December 2021
News
Kiir skips religious celebrations over surge in covid19 cases
23 December 2021
Sudan
Sudan’s Burhan hopes Red Sea base consolidate relations with Russia
5 December 2021
Amnesty calls to investigate the killings of protesters in Sudan
25 November 2021
Burhan, Hamdok sign political agreement on transition in Sudan
21 November 2021
U.S. senator seeks targeted sanctions on Sudanese military
20 November 2021
Sudan’s Coup leaders decline to receive African mediator
20 November 2021
EU Borrell condemns “senseless” killings of protestors in Sudan
19 November 2021
International
The partnership on peacekeeping grows in Seoul
3 December 2021
Sudan’s Burhan reiterates commitment to Russian naval base
2 November 2021
Egypt declined to join calls supporting Sudan’s transitional gov’t: U.S.
3 October 2021
Algeria proposes to facilitate agreement on GERD dispute
1 August 2021
Completion of 2nd GERD’s filling necessitates a shift in trilateral negotiations
20 July 2021
U.S. calls for urgent resumption of the AU-led GERD talks
10 July 2021
Regions
Protect rural livelihoods in Eastern and Horn of Africa
20 December 2021
Unknown use tear gas to break up first post-coup FFC meeting
18 December 2021
Gunmen rape 13-year girl in Sudan’s Nuba Mountains
17 December 2021
South Sudan releases funds for unified forces
17 December 2021
South Sudan cautions media on discrimination against disabled people
17 December 2021
Government suspends eastern Sudan peace agreement
17 December 2021
Opinions
South Sudan Nuer forgotten genocide
Whither Upper Nile?
On economic an financial management reforms in South Sudan (Part 1)
The Unfinished uphill task of combating racism in Sudan
No More Waiting to Transfer al-Bashir to the ICC
South Sudan legislators should be cautious about the oath they will take
What they said about Sudanese John Garang
Why only Kiir’s lies are honey and others’ lies are bitter?
South Sudan
News
South Sudan’s name change work of Parliament: Akol
15 December 2021
South Sudanese civil servants to be paid after 5 months
15 December 2021
South Sudan diplomat receives overwhelming recognition
14 December 2021
Expedite formation of transitional justice mechanisms in S. Sudan
14 December 2021
Proposal to change S. Sudan’s name draws mixed reactions
14 December 2021
Democratic transition
Sudan quartet calls for inclusive political declaration
17 December 2021
Sudan’s Burhan says determined to keep post-coup measures
16 December 2021
Resumption of Sudan’s economic support depends on credible civilian-led transition: G7
16 December 2021
Sudan’s new cabinet delayed by consultations on political declaration: Hamdok
15 December 2021
Umma party distances itself from new alliance for Hamdok cabinet
14 December 2021
Sudanese hold fresh anti-coup protests
14 December 2021
Arman resigns from Hamdok’s office
13 December 2021