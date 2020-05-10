 
 
 
Sudan hails EU financial support

May 10, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese finance minister Ibrahim al-Badawi, praised the European Union (EU) for its "continuous support" to Khartoum following this weekend’s Friends of Sudan meeting hosted virtually by France.

"We thank you—the FriendsofSudan in the European Union—for your continuous support to the Sudanese people, this time in the form of a €460 million package, and for your encouragement of our government’s ambitious reform program to rescue the Sudanese economy," al-Badawi said in his Twitter post.

The Sudanese official was responding to a tweet by the managing director for Africa at the European External Action Service Koen Vervaeke in which he noted the €460 million package.

Vervaeke also revealed efforts by the EU to work with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB) & Arab Gulf states prior to the next Friends of Sudan meeting hosted by Germany next month.

The next conference is supposed to witness the announcement of more contributions from the attendees.

In the statement released following this week’s meeting the French hosts said that the "European Union, France, Norway and Sweden already announced their intention to contribute significantly, up to €100 million".

France also reiterated its desire to host a high-level conference aimed at discussing debt relief for Sudan.

(ST)

  11 May 08:17, by Mayendit

    Please don’t rely on them. Those aid may cause problems in the near future just look South Sudan nation, those friends turned to be the most enemies of South Sudan. I know the new P.M is trying to show to Sudanese people that, he is better than the last dictator Omar al Bashir unfortunately, friendship mean different things for some people so be careful not relying on aid this is bad.

