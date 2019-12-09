 
 
 
S. Sudan's national legislative assembly speaker resigns

December 8, 2019 (JUBA) – The speaker of South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), Anthony Lino Makana has tendered in his resignation.

JPEG - 39.6 kb
Lino Makana reacts to his nomination to be the parliament speaker at SPLM Cancus meeting in Juba on July 27, 2016 (ST Photo)

Makana tendered in his resignation during a ruling party (SPLM) caucus meeting chaired by President Salva Kiir on Sunday in the capital, Juba.

He has been under intense pressure from lawmakers, who accused him of allegedly mismanaging the national assembly, to resign.

The embattled speaker was, among other accusations, faulted for failing to present the Auditor General’s reports to the assembly.

Meanwhile, President Kiir applauded Makana’s move to resign instead of allowing to be impeached by the country’s lawmakers.

Kiir, according to the Presidential Press Unit (PPU), urged the incoming speaker to consider retaining the two deputy speakers should they be exonerated from what led to Makana’s exit.

“Otherwise, they would then be asked to also submit their resignation,” he told the SPLM caucus.

Makana, who represents Yambio County, became speaker in July 2016 replacing Mangok Rundial.

(ST)

