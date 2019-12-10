SPLM/A-IO condemns attacks in Adar State, urges ceasefire

December, 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – South Sudan’s armed opposition movement (SPLM/A-IO) has condemned in the “strongest” terms recent attacks allegedly carried out by the South Sudanese Peoples Defense Forces (SSPDF) in territories under its control in Adar State.

Machar (C) speaks to the SSBC after his meeting with the NPTC members in Khartoum on 23 October 2018

This incident, the group said in a statement, is a grave violation of the Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (A-RCSS).

On Sunday, SPLM/A-IO Peace Mechanisms reportedly conducted a consultative meeting with the armed opposition leadership in Khartoum to review progress and challenges in the peace implementation during the extended 100 days of the pre-transitional period.

The meeting, SPLM/A-IO said, called upon ceasefire monitors (CTSAMVM) and Joint Military Ceasefire Committee (JMCC) to immediately investigate the aforementioned violation which poses a threat on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Sudan Tribune could not immediately verify claims of these attacks.

Meanwhile, the opposition urged the incumbent government of South Sudan to avail, on time, the remaining funds for the implementation of the pending pre-transitional period activities.

The group further condemned in the strongest terms possible the continued detention of the chairman and commander-in-chief of the SPLM/A (IO), Riek Machar by the regional bloc (IGAD) and called for his release at its next ordinary summit.

Last month, President Salva Kiir and the country’s main opposition leader Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the revitalized peace agreement by 100 days.

The delay in forming a national unity government on November 12 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)