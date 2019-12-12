Sudan’s NUP rebukes call to protest ban of former ruling party

December 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – The National Umma Party (NUP) led by Sadiq al-Mahdi, condemned calls by activists affiliated with the National Congress Party (NCP) of the ousted President Omer al-Bashir, to demonstrate against the recently passed law, banning the activities of the former ruling party.

FILE - Al-Sadiq al-Mahdi, head of the National Umma Party (REUTERS)

Supporters of the former regime are disseminating calls through the social media for demonstrations to be held on December 14. This date coincides with the expected issuance of a verdict against al-Bashir for possessing illicit foreign currency and corruption.

In its statement, the NUP advised Sudanese against participating in the protest planned for next Saturday and described the call for demonstration as a "persistence of falsehood", and "an increase in sin."

"Watch out that you are not deceived again so that you are not bitten from the same hole twice," reads the statement.

The NUP recalled that the ousted regime of came to power through a military coup in June 1989, with the support of the Islamic movement and that the authoritarian regime focused on the spending of state money on the means of repression instead of social welfare.

The statement further blamed the supporters of the former regime for not admitting their responsibilities for the bad deeds committed against Sudanese, not seeking forgiveness and showing a willingness to be held legally accountable.

The NUP was referring to what many Sudanese say about the denial of the Sudanese Islamists, vis-à-vis their corruption, violation of human rights and crimes committed during the past 30 years.

The National Congress Party (NCP) has not formally backed calls to protest on December 14, despite the support shown by its figures.

Ibrahim Ghandour, chairman of the banned party, released a statement on Facebook Tuesday evening stating that they are not considering returning to power. He further said that his party is currently reassessing and rectifying policies during the transitional period so that they can prepare for a free and fair election.

On Monday, a spokesman for the Sudanese Professionals Association, which spearheaded the popular protests that toppled the regime of President al-Bashir on April 11, rejected any efforts to restore the former regime.

Mohamed Nagy al-Asam said that the Sudanese people will not respond to calls by the partisans of the ousted regime to overthrow the transitional government, which came to office through a popular revolution in which all the people of Sudan participated.

“They have ruled Sudan for 30 years and wreaked havoc, death, corruption, and displacement. I do not believe that the Sudanese people will accept the return of the former regime.

On November 29, the Sovereign Council and Council of Ministers passed a law on the Dismantling of the Ingaz Regime banning the NCP activities and confiscated its properties and assets.

