Troika calls for realism in Sudan peace talks

Opening session of the third round of peace talks in Juba on 10 Dec 2019 (Sovereign Council Photo)
December 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway (Troika countries) Wednesday welcomed the resumption of peace talks and called for pragmatism and realism from the parties to the process.

Sudanese transitional government and armed groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz l-Hilu (SPLM-N al-Hilu) resumed peace talks in Juba on 10 December.

The process initially had to be concluded on 14 December, but the transitional government has just signed a declaration of principles with the SRF. However, some groups of this coalition call for another venue instead of Juba and the nomination of a mediator backed by regional and international mandate.

While the SPLM-N al-Hilu demands to include the right for self-determination in the framework agreement if the negotiation delegation fails to include the separation of religion and state in the talks.

" It is our sincere hope that all interested stakeholders will join these talks and show a renewed spirit of cooperation, pragmatism, and realism to ensure these negotiations succeed. This is what the people of Sudan expect and deserve," said the Troika.

The three countries that have facilitated the peace talks since a long time ago, said that only peace and allow to ensure the humanitarian and security needs of the civilians in the conflict areas and end their suffering.

They further pointed to the SRF opposition to the formation of the transitional legislative assembly and state governor before the signing of a peace agreement and called all the parties to support these two steps which are seen central to the empowerment of the civilian rule during the transitional period.

"We furthermore encourage all sides to come to the talks without pre-conditions," said the statement.

"It is vital that all sides demonstrate the political will to work together, and engage productively, to find solutions to outstanding issues. If they do so they will have the support of the Troika," the statement stressed.

The Friends of Sudan in a meeting held in Khartoum on Wednesday called on the "armed groups" to participate in the negotiations "in good faith and without preconditions".

They further said concerned by the delay in the peace talks saying that "a protracted process of negotiations will fail to take advantage of the new opportunities created by the change of government and may undermine the transition".

(ST)

  • 12 December 13:07, by Fathi

    "allow to ensure the humanitarian and security needs of the civilians in the conflict areas"
    What games are these clowns up to now??

    • 12 December 13:12, by Fathi

      Why would a government prevent humanitarian aid? You would think governments would accept it because there are less mouths feed. The truth is that when it comes to "humanitarian aid" and the foreign countries, especially Troika, insists on it because it is used as a front to send weapons.

      • 12 December 13:15, by Fathi

        When it comes to Sudan, Troika’s humanitarian aid works like the antichrist. The naive outside world thinks "what kind of monster would prevent humanitarian aid to people in need." In reality they disguise weapons under the banner of humanitarian assistance.

        • 12 December 13:22, by Fathi

          In Sudan, I know the US and Norway played this game big time. If you think I’m talking crazy, then you should research it. Look into the Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA) and it’s activity in Sudan. The Norwegian People’s Aid (NPA), better known as the Norwegian Peoples Army lol is notorious for playing these devilish games in Sudan.

          • 12 December 13:29, by Fathi

            The fact that these 3 countries are pretending to promote peace in Sudan, a country which has experienced immense suffering at their hands, only guarantees they’re plotting against Sudan. There’s no denying this, especially since the lead clown refuses to take Sudan off SST list. Keeping Sudan on the list only undermines democracy. They know this. They don’t want democracy. They want puppets.

            • 12 December 13:38, by Fathi

              From what I hear, we’ve already been extorted 500 mill for crimes committed by Bashir, a man that came to power via coup and stayed in power by rigging elections (like every african dictator) yet they hold the poor Sudanese people responsible. They held us for ransome for crimes committed by the same Bashir that killed 5 million of us .. then when we paid, they continued to add more demands.

              • 12 December 13:44, by Fathi

                Then they make a peace deal as part of the requirement for delisting. They make it seem as if we don’t want peace. Making that a requirement essentially gives all the armed groups power to demand whatever. These people are playing games. Sudan will be on the SST list until judgement day LOL. Hamdok needs to call this bs out if it continues for 6 more months.

                • 12 December 13:49, by Fathi

                  Also, tell the Atlantic Council that we will make the dirty Bahaa Hariri trending like we did for Blue for Sudan movement

