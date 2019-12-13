Sudan’s FFC meets SRF in Juba over transitional parliament and governors



December 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government negotiating team, Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) held a meeting on the contentious issues in Juba.

The SRF rejects the formation of the transitional parliament and appointment of state governors before to sign a peace agreement.

For its part, the FFC ruling coalition point to the need to consolidate the transitional institutions and pledged to keeps an agreed number of parliamentary seats for the armed groups while the appointed governors would be reshuffled after the signing of peace.

The Sudanese Sovereign Council late on Thursday issued a statement saying that the head of the government negotiating delegation Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’ convoyed the SRF leaders for a meeting with an FFC delegation at his hotel.

The meeting included the FFC delegation including Ibrahim al-Sheikh and Azhary Ali who came from Khartoum, Mohamed al-Faki Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi from the Sovereign Council, the SRF was represented by Hadi Idriss, Malik Agar, Minni Minnawi, Mohamed Dawood, Eltom Hajo, Osama Osman of the Beja Congress and Adam Bakheit of the Justice and Equality Movement.

Dawood who is the head of Kush Movement said that the meeting discussed the contentious issues between the FFC et le RSF.

"The contentious points included the decision-making mechanism within the Forces for Freedom and Change, the appointment of civilian governors, and setting a time limit for the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council, which contradicts the Declaration of Principles Agreement signed last October in Juba," he said.

However, he called their meeting “a good, constructive meeting” before to add that the discussions had been “frank,” often a euphemism for contentious.

However, it is not clear if the parties strike a deal on the two issues.

Minnawi on 10 December said they refuse to include the FFC in the peace talks with the government. But the ruling coalition said they only want direct talks with the armed groups on the two disputed issues.

