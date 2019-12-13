Hamdok appoint committee to settle Sudan’s Gezira scheme problems

December 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok Thursday formed a high emergency committee to ensure the success of the winter season in the Gezira scheme and Managil extension in central Sudan.
- A Sudanese farmer stands in a field of sorghum in Gezira state (Photo: AFP/File, Jose Cendon)
The decision comes 24 hours after a demand by the FFC to sack the agriculture minister who was accused of by the farmers of causing the failure of the agricultural season for wheat.
The channels were not opened to allow the flow of water into the tenants of the Gezira Scheme, said a leading figure of the Sudanese Communist Party on Wednesday.
However, the prime minister declined to sack his minister and appointed a committee headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources to consider the irrigation constraints and to remove it, according to a statement released on Thursday.
Also, the ad hoc panel has to ensure the flow of cash from the Agricultural Bank to finance the farmers and payment of production inputs.
The scheme, which was a major source of hard currency earnings of the country, has seen its production drastically decreasing during the former regime of Omer al-Bashir due to the deterioration of the irrigation and drainage infrastructures.
Also, the irrigation project faces other problems linked to the delayed funding by the Agricultural Bank to the small farmers who do not own their lands.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Implications of al-Bashir’s regime dismantling 2019-12-12 21:08:55 By Alhadi A. Khalifa The enactment of the law of dismantling the regime of Omar Albashir on 28 November 2019 represents a turning point in the march of the Sudanese revolution given its (...)
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)
MORE