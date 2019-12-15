Italy donates €1 million for flood victims in South Sudan

December 14, 2019 (ADDIS ABABA) - The Italian Foreign Affairs ministry has donated €1 million to support humanitarian activities in response to the severe floods that affected parts of South Sudan.
- A heavily flooded area in a remote part of South Sudan (Getty)
Half of the contribution, it said in a statement, will be channelled through the World Food Programme (WFP), in the framework of WFP’s “Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) 2018-2020”, and will be focused on food distribution in favour of the population displaced.
“The other half will be channelled through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in the framework of the urgent Appeal “South Sudan Emergency Floods Response”, and will be aimed at providing emergency shelter, water, sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) assistance as well as health assistance in favour of the population displaced by the abovementioned floods,” it added.
The donation, the ministry stressed, reaffirms Italy’s support to the South Sudan government and the population affected by the floods in the different counties in Eastern and Northern of the country.
According to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), more than 908,000 people have been affected by heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding, of whom 620,000 needed humanitarian assistance.
Late last month, the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency in the flood-affected areas of the country.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Implications of al-Bashir’s regime dismantling 2019-12-12 21:08:55 By Alhadi A. Khalifa The enactment of the law of dismantling the regime of Omar Albashir on 28 November 2019 represents a turning point in the march of the Sudanese revolution given its (...)
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
Egypt final push to secure zero-sum water-share agreement 2019-12-09 14:11:32 By Ermias Hailu After Egypt’s failure to integrate Eritrea to its territories by the end of the second world war, due to Emperor Haile Selassie’s superior diplomatic skills, the then Egyptian Pan- (...)
MORE