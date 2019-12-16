UNAMID, Sudan govt and armed groups discuss ways to support Darfur process

December 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) - The head of Darfur peacekeeping mission (UNAMID) and his deputy Sunday discussed with the Sudanese government and armed groups ways to contribute in the ongoing peace process to end the 16-year conflict in the western Sudan region.

UNAMID head Jeremiah Mamabolo who is also the joint chief mediator met with Darfur armed groups in Juba while his deputy Anita Kiki Gbeho was received by the head of the Sovereign Council in Khartoum.

Statements released in the two capitals said that the UNAMID officials discussed the peace process and the role it can play in the negotiations after the South Sudanese government calls for regional and international support to facilitate the talks.

"The purpose of the visit is to get acquainted with his vision about the United Nations contribution to supporting the peace process in Sudan and issues related to the transitional period," Ashraf Eissa UNAMID spokesperson said in statements to reporters after a meeting with Abdel Fattah al-Burhan the head of the Sovereign Council.

Eissa further said that Gbeho and its delegation which included some international officials from UN office for Eastern Africa was commissioned by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guterres stressed the importance of the transitional authority as the primary reference in the cooperation and activities of the United Nations in Sudan, he added.

UNAMID, as a political mediator, agreed with the South Sudanese government last November to facilitate the work of the South Sudanese mediation team and to provide them with a technical secretariat and logistical support.

Reached by Sudan Tribune, the head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) Hadi Idriss confirmed that the meeting with Mamabolo discussed the support that the UNAMID can provide.

He said that UNAMID is commissioned by the African Union and the United Nations to assist the mediation, provide a technical secretariat, and logistical support, as well as transporting the negotiating delegations.

"However, Sunday meeting mainly discussed the transportation of representatives of stakeholders from the displaced people and refugees to the venue of the talks and UNAMID role," he further said.

The meeting with Mamabolo was attended by the leaders of the SRF groups taking part in Darfur track, including SLM-Transitional Council leader Hadi Idriss, SLM-MM leader Minni Minnawi SLFA leader Tahir Hajar and JEM Deputy Chairman Ahmed Adam Bakheit.

