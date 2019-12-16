 
 
 
Sudan closes media outlets affiliated with intelligence service

December 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The General Intelligence Service (GIS) on Sunday decided to shut down three media outlets affiliated with the former security agency long years ago.

Last July, the transitional authority decided to reform the former National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) and to disband its security apparatus.

Also, for several months the fate of the NISS affiliated media organs was under discussion between the information ministry and the GIS and it was decided to close it.

The decision, however, was officially issued on Sunday when the Sudanese Media Center (SMC), the Khartoum Electronic Media Center (KEM) and the English newspaper "Sudan Vision" were informed of the closure.

After the adoption of a law to dismantle the former regime institutions, last Tuesday the head of the Sovereign Council formed a committee to liquidate the former ruling party and other tools used to extend its control over the country.

The SMC was established in 2002 and was a propaganda outlet to promote the NISS and its security forces or RSF militiamen. Also, it disseminated news stories hostile to the opposition and rebel groups.

Reliable sources said that the three media organs had been notified the decision on Sunday and ordered to start the liquidation procedures immediately.

(ST)

