Yei State Finance minister resigns, denies corruption charges

December 16, 2019 (YEI) – The Yei River State Finance minister, Lorna Sadia has resigned over corruption allegations labeled against her.

The former minister was last month impeached by lawmakers in the state assembly for mismanagement of funds, allegations she denied.

Sadia said she submitted her resignation letter to the state governor, Adil Anthony.

“It is true that I have resigned. I will take legal action against MPs who damaged my reputation over corruption allegations,” she said.

Several lawmakers interviewed by Sudan Tribune said they were happy with the minister’s resignation, saying she declined to appear before lawmaker when she was summoned by the state lawmakers.

They said Sadia failed to present a financial report to the assembly.

She was, among others, also accused of mismanaging public funds and allegedly using public resources without approval of parliament.

Early this month, security officers allegedly stormed the state assembly, harassed lawmakers and ordered for arrest of some of the legislators.

(ST)