Yei State Finance minister resigns, denies corruption charges

December 16, 2019 (YEI) – The Yei River State Finance minister, Lorna Sadia has resigned over corruption allegations labeled against her.
- South Sudanese citizens exchange money at the bank (Reuters)
The former minister was last month impeached by lawmakers in the state assembly for mismanagement of funds, allegations she denied.
Sadia said she submitted her resignation letter to the state governor, Adil Anthony.
“It is true that I have resigned. I will take legal action against MPs who damaged my reputation over corruption allegations,” she said.
Several lawmakers interviewed by Sudan Tribune said they were happy with the minister’s resignation, saying she declined to appear before lawmaker when she was summoned by the state lawmakers.
They said Sadia failed to present a financial report to the assembly.
She was, among others, also accused of mismanaging public funds and allegedly using public resources without approval of parliament.
Early this month, security officers allegedly stormed the state assembly, harassed lawmakers and ordered for arrest of some of the legislators.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan politics and St. Teresa’s affairs 2019-12-16 20:13:29 By Zechariah Makuach Maror South Sudan is a country where people are politically acquainted with their descendant's clan and tribal asserts which becomes a powerful culture that overcomes laws (...)
Implications of al-Bashir’s regime dismantling 2019-12-12 21:08:55 By Alhadi A. Khalifa The enactment of the law of dismantling the regime of Omar Albashir on 28 November 2019 represents a turning point in the march of the Sudanese revolution given its (...)
Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)
MORE