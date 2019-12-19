UN chief urges South Sudan’s parties to maintain ceasefire

December 18, 2019 (NEW YORK) – The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has expressed concerned over clashes between government and opposition forces in Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria areas, urging all the parties to maintain the ceasefire.

António Guterres (Photo Reuters/ Denis Balibouse)

“It must be emphasized that the ceasefire is a fundamental achievement of the peace process. As the leaders move forward, maintaining the ceasefire must remain paramount, and the responsibility for it lies with them,” he told the Security Council Tuesday.

Guterres, in his report on South Sudan, said there were 17 alleged clashed between the National Salvation Front (NAS) and government forces within the Central and Western Equatoria areas.

He said a political solution, through sustained dialogue, is the only way forward for lasting peace to be achieved in the young nation.

“The United Nations stands ready to continue to support the parties through this process to ensure that the resolution of outstanding tasks can be attained,” said Guterres.

Last month, President Salva Kiir and the country’s main opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the revitalized peace agreement by an additional 100 days.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government on November 12, 2019, came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

According to the UN chief, over the 100-days period, it is the political will of the parties that will determine the achievement of success.

“The parties need to move forward to accomplish outstanding tasks and to build the confidence and trust that South Sudan so desperately needs,” stressed Guterres.

“It is therefore critical that progress is measured against the agreed benchmarks,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General expressed serious concerns over reports of soldiers leaving cantonment sites owing to the lack of resources, requesting the parties to address this matter urgently.

He further encouraged the parties to continue dialogue to resolve the issue of states and their boundaries, which is he described as “critical” to the attainment of sustained peace in the war-torn nation.

“The parties must commit themselves to a process of negotiation, compromise and political settlement. To this end, I call upon the parties to agree to a defined process and mechanism to forge a way forward in the spirit of peace and compromise,” said Guterres.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)