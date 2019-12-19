 
 
 
UN chief urges South Sudan’s parties to maintain ceasefire

December 18, 2019 (NEW YORK) – The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has expressed concerned over clashes between government and opposition forces in Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria areas, urging all the parties to maintain the ceasefire.

António Guterres (Photo Reuters/ Denis Balibouse)

“It must be emphasized that the ceasefire is a fundamental achievement of the peace process. As the leaders move forward, maintaining the ceasefire must remain paramount, and the responsibility for it lies with them,” he told the Security Council Tuesday.

Guterres, in his report on South Sudan, said there were 17 alleged clashed between the National Salvation Front (NAS) and government forces within the Central and Western Equatoria areas.

He said a political solution, through sustained dialogue, is the only way forward for lasting peace to be achieved in the young nation.

“The United Nations stands ready to continue to support the parties through this process to ensure that the resolution of outstanding tasks can be attained,” said Guterres.

Last month, President Salva Kiir and the country’s main opposition leader Riek Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the revitalized peace agreement by an additional 100 days.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government on November 12, 2019, came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

According to the UN chief, over the 100-days period, it is the political will of the parties that will determine the achievement of success.

“The parties need to move forward to accomplish outstanding tasks and to build the confidence and trust that South Sudan so desperately needs,” stressed Guterres.

“It is therefore critical that progress is measured against the agreed benchmarks,” he added.

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General expressed serious concerns over reports of soldiers leaving cantonment sites owing to the lack of resources, requesting the parties to address this matter urgently.

He further encouraged the parties to continue dialogue to resolve the issue of states and their boundaries, which is he described as “critical” to the attainment of sustained peace in the war-torn nation.

“The parties must commit themselves to a process of negotiation, compromise and political settlement. To this end, I call upon the parties to agree to a defined process and mechanism to forge a way forward in the spirit of peace and compromise,” said Guterres.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 December 08:48, by Midit Mitot

    If your one hand is painful, the whole body will be painful as well. If this the real peace in the country NAS should not left out.

    repondre message

    • 19 December 10:01, by jubaone

      Midit Mitot,
      Your analysis is very correct, but jienges believe they are the head, yet their eyes and ears (Equatorians) and the Nuers (hands, legs) dont matter. They can do it alone. But now, it seems the foolish majority have come to their senses. Sometimes idiots have to learn it the hard way. They incarcerated Riek for 3 years, now the fools desperately want him back.

      repondre message

      • 19 December 14:06, by South South

        jubaone,
        You are very stupid an old man who lost the power of the thinking because of your age. Who refused to include NAS in peace. Isn’t it monkeys who refused to join peace at their own will? We are moving forward with peace in our country. Join it and be part of the history or continue hunting for rats and monkeys. This is not rock science. Any stupid move by monkeys will be met with Ak-47.

        repondre message

        • 19 December 16:21, by The Rhino

          South South,

          Only few days are now left for you Dinka savages to fully implement that peace.Pressure is mounting from all corners and if you morons keep dragging your lazy asses,there will be a quick unexpected regime change.NAS will take over charge in South Sudan.

          repondre message

          • 19 December 16:33, by South South

            The Rhino,

            Egyptians have shown to us your stupidity. They enrolled you in two years program with stupid Egyptian Students. Who will fight for you after 100 days? Monkeys? No, Rats? No, KARAMA? NO. We will continue ruling our country after 100 days. Monkeys and rats can continue writing in net, that’s all what we will get, another thing we will get is surrender from monkeys and rats.

            repondre message

            • 19 December 16:51, by The Rhino

              South South,

              In all the past years,South Sudan was only survived by Equatorians and Bantu Museveni of Uganda.His army,mercenaries,etc.Dinka savages don’t know how to rule anything.They are too foolish to run a state let alone develop itJust look at your own stinking areas..revenge killings,cattle raids,anarchy,chaos and confusion..terrible!I’m afraid this will remain so for years to come.

              repondre message

      • 19 December 16:37, by The Rhino

        Jubaone,

        Dinka people are like pigs.They eat their own vomits after leaving the same spot in only few minutes.Their actions contradict every logic.We will see how things develop from here.

        repondre message

  • 19 December 08:53, by Midit Mitot

    Con:::::

    Because South Sudan has become business center, then many nations can cook their mind to continues investing money with endless war.

    repondre message

    • 19 December 14:12, by South South

      Midit,
      NAS refuses to accept peace, what do you want us to do? Give up our country and sit waiting for monkeys to come? No,we will not do that. Riek is trying very hard to get what he wants and make peace works. I respect him for that, but to sit with monkeys in bushes and try to release bogus statements will not stop us from running our country. Monkey and rat hunters can’t be allowed to hold our

      repondre message

      • 19 December 16:30, by The Rhino

        South South,

        Was it not you,who was scolding Riek Machar and said that,that power hungry blind man will never put feet in South Sudan?You foolish Dinka people tried to kill him,but it didn’t work.You threw him into jail in South Africa,didn’t work.Now caging him in Khartoum,its not working.Do you know understand your Dinka stupidity and foolishness?Who are you respecting now huh?You wicked junks!

        repondre message

        • 19 December 16:40, by South South

          The Rhino,

          Two years program with stupid Egyptian Students cannot and will not be allowed to speak in front of people. Shut up and go back and sit at the back. Riek is working for peace and we need to give him a chance to show us that, that’s what we are doing right now. Our country is fully in our hands, no pressure on us. Monkey, shut up and follow to be led.

          repondre message

          • 19 December 16:59, by The Rhino

            South South,

            Equatorians are leading you savages, thats why you Dinka bastards,vagrants,street dogs and villagers all swarmed to Equatoria.Leaders produce food and feed themselves,they are organized and are intelligent..all these characters are in us Equatorians.You Dinka animals came to us we didn’t go to your areas, now who is leading who, you worthless donkey!

            repondre message

Comment on this article



