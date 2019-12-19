 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 19 December 2019

Civil society activist welcomes Egypt’s involvement in S. Sudan talks

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 18, 2019 (JUBA) - A South Sudan civil body has lauded Egypt’s interest in helping South Sudan’s rival leaders reach a compromise and consensus on critical pending tasks of the pre-transitional period.

JPEG - 63.9 kb
South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

The Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi disclosed on Monday that a face-to-face meeting between South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar is being arranged in Cairo.

Edmund Yakani, the director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO) said the meeting is an opportunity for coercing South Sudan’s leaders to reach some compromises and consensus on the issue of number of states and boundaries that were unresolved during the last meeting between them in Juba.

Kiir and Machar on Tuesday held a meeting to discuss the pending critical tasks impeding the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement signed in September 2018.

“Resolving the issue of the number and boundaries of the states constitutes our first expectation, among other expectations on the Cairo meeting,” he said.

Yakani said the Cairo meeting, scheduled for Monday next week, should include leaders of other parties signatory to the peace deal.

“It is essential that the Cairo meeting should prepare South Sudanese parties for genuine evaluation of the status of performance during the first 50 days of the extended 100 days for the pre-transitional period,” he stressed.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 19 December 16:07, by Pakuai

    This Edmund Yakani loser should shut his ugly mouth. "Face-to-face between President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar with Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt"? from face-to-face with former Tanzania president, Ugandan president, South African president, Abesh (so-called ethiopian) prime minister, former North Sudan president, Mr. Omar El Bashir>>>

    repondre message

    • 19 December 16:14, by Pakuai

      also Pope Francis in Europe. What all these so-called damn ’face-to-faces’ on about? And there are foolish so-called civil societies encouraging these nonsense. South Sudanese instead demand Mr. Salva Kiir and Riek Machar to be rounded up and fire squad in front of all South Sudanese people to show an example their foolishness and greed for power at all costs and over the back of other people has>

      repondre message

      • 19 December 16:20, by Pakuai

        has gone too far. Fellows, the level of anger and hatred these fools have caused the South Sudanese people has gone pretty much very deep. The reasons why Mr. Salva Kiir and his foolish henchmen let Mr. Riek Machar out of J1 shot out in 2016 has never been properly explained to South Sudanese people. Mr. Salva Kiir know very well that Mr. Riek Machar is an existential threat to South Sudan>>>

        repondre message

        • 19 December 16:25, by Pakuai

          and the South Sudanese people. Since 1991, the guy isn’t working for South Sudan, but he working for the UK, the US and the secret societies whom he and other sellout fools have solemnly took oaths to work for them no matter what. And these ’secret societies’ made sure that they would be put in to high positions in South Sudan. And if they break the oaths, then they would be killed or their>>>>

          repondre message

          • 19 December 16:32, by Pakuai

            families killed. It is how those ’secret societies and their evils in Europe and the US’ control the world. I am accused by some losers here on SUDAN TRIBUNE that I have been repeating these things, but these are the facts to be told so that those with brains can take interpretations of what is really going on for themselves. I will repeat again these dangerous ’secret societies’ are the:>>>

            repondre message

            • 19 December 16:38, by Pakuai

              1. The Illuminati
              2. Skull And Bones
              3. The Bilderberg Group
              4. Council on Foreign Relations (the CIA operatives around the in other words)
              5. The Trilateral Commission (The who is who in the US, western Europe and Japan)
              6. The Committee of 300
              7. Freemasons>>>

              repondre message

              • 19 December 16:42, by Pakuai

                The Trilateral Commission (The who is who in the US, western Europe and Japan) had already over the whole of the US government through and through and they want use their ’Council on Foreign Relations (the CIA operatives around the in other words)’ to take over the world government through ’subversion and regime changes’ and put their members or puppets/stooges into power other countries>>>>

                repondre message

                • 19 December 16:48, by Pakuai

                  and in this case, they want their members (puppet/stooges) of Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo, Pagan Amuom, Majak Agoot and other other creeps in power in South Sudan so that they can then go and micromanage them in ’Wall street, Washington, Brussels, London, Dubai, Cayman islands, Panama, Virgin islands, Switzerland or other shady countries’ the the evils go and hide their loot in’>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 19 December 16:55, by Pakuai

                    These ’secret societies members’ are not sanctioning their members like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Majak Agoot because they cannot target their own selves. They are not sanctioning Mr. Salva Kiir they consider Mr. Salva Kiir to be one of them-----’The Society of Jesuits’ Since Mr. Salva Kiir is considered to be a religious lite fool.>>>>

                    repondre message

                    • 19 December 17:03, by Pakuai

                      Some of us who turned these ’secret societies’ enlistments are ’are being stalk/followed’ 24/7 as if we are their members. But the evils are playing with fire. Our families and friends have been harassed, stalked and bullied all the times. These vermin even followed me here into South Sudan to work for them, and be paid more money than what l currently earned. Fellows, where those creeps now?>>>>

                      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan politics and St. Teresa’s affairs 2019-12-16 20:13:29 By Zechariah Makuach Maror South Sudan is a country where people are politically acquainted with their descendant's clan and tribal asserts which becomes a powerful culture that overcomes laws (...)

Implications of al-Bashir’s regime dismantling 2019-12-12 21:08:55 By Alhadi A. Khalifa The enactment of the law of dismantling the regime of Omar Albashir on 28 November 2019 represents a turning point in the march of the Sudanese revolution given its (...)

Security Arrangements in Sudan: Achilles heels of peace and democratic transformation 2019-12-10 05:47:59 By Elwathig Kameir This article is intended to act as an eye-opener for all the Sudanese political forces. It aims to shed light on the huge challenges that will be faced by the December (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.