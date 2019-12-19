Sudanese celebrate December Revolution one year on

December 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, and other states, on Thursday, to mark the first anniversary of the revolution that toppled down the 30-year regime of the former President Omer al-Bashir in April 2019.

The demonstrators who gathering in the centre of Khartoum chanted slogans such as "Free revolutionaries ... We will carry on the journey", "Freedom .. Peace .. Justice ... Revolution is the choice of the people"," The people want revenge for the martyr” as others chanted against the military and called for the lifting of the immunity of those involved in the killing of the protesters.

In addition to the rallies in the three cities of the capital, Khartoum, Omdurman, and Khartoum North, thousands protested in the cities of El Obeid of North Kordofan, Atbara in the River Nile State, Damer, Port Sudan of the of Red Sea. State, Madani of Al Gezirah State and Ed Damazin of the Blue Nile State.

Also, there were rallies in Sennar, Gadref, Kassala, and the capitals of Darfur five states.

Atbara, which was the cradle of the revolution on December 19, 2018, received a train from Khartoum transporting thousands of people including some leaders FFC of the ruling coalition and ministers who came to celebrate the first anniversary where were killed the first martyrs of the revolution.

The rallies to celebrate the first anniversary of the revolution took place five days after a protest organized by the supporters of the former Islamist regime who gathered some thousands mobilized from several states in the capital on 14 December.

The celebration of the first anniversary of the five-month protests that toppled the al-Bashir’s regime allowed the ruling FFC to show their capacity to mobilize the street and to voice their support for Hamdok government which the huge difficulties it faces to improve the living conditions.

The demonstrators carried the national flags, raised the pictures of the martyrs, and called to bring those who killed the protesters to justice.

The rallies in Khartoum, went to the presidential palace and the Ministry of Justice to demand justice for the martyrs, before heading to the Freedom Square on Airport Street to hold the celebrations.

On Thursday morning, the Sudanese army closed all roads leading to the army headquarters in the capital to avoid any demonstration to the sit-in area where security forces including Rapid Support Forces killed peaceful protesters on 3 June 2019.

The army placed barriers in front of the entrances of the army General Command from all sides, while the security forces were deployed since the early morning in the streets of the capital Khartoum.

FFC parties, civil society groups, and families of martyrs had called to participate in the rallies to celebrate the first anniversary of the revolution.

On April 11, the army command removed former President Omer al-Bashir, under the pressure of popular protests.

(ST)