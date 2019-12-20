SPLM-N Agar make proposals for peace agreement in Sudan’s Two Areas

December 19, 2019 (JUBA) - The SPLM-N led by Malik Agar, handed over its positions for a framework peace agreement in the Two areas, stressing that its vision is based on the unity of Sudan.

The SPLM-N Agar is holding separate talks on the Two Areas with the transitional government in Juba, as the other group led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu refuses to coordinate with them following the split between the two factions.

"We have presented a position paper on the framework agreement for peace in the Two Areas, and we do not want to publicize it, but our comprehensive paper includes linking the issues of the Two Areas with national issues and emphasizing the unity of Sudan on new foundations," said Yasir Arman, the Movement’s chief negotiators on Thursday.

"Our only choice is to establish Sudan on new foundations and we have no other options," he further repeated.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu calls for self-determination for the Blue Nile and the South Kordofan states, pointing out that they can change their position if the transitional government accepts a secular state in Sudan.

Arman stressed that they are with the opinion to leave the issue of the relationship between religion and the state to the constitutional conference.

He went to say that the social fabric of these areas is made up of a mixture of Sudan’s population. Also, he added that the ethnic groups in the Nuba Mountains and the Blue Nile regions are among the oldest peoples in Sudan and they spread all over the country.

Agar group, according to its deputy chairman, calls for self-rule in the two regions, and ending the war on the basis of justice, non-discrimination, and building a new state.

Arman said there is a need to coordinate with the SPLM-N al-Hilu adding that such matters can be arranged by the mediation but expressed their willingness to sit with the other faction at any time and any level if the other party agreed.

Arman said that mediation gave the government side 72 hours to respond to their proposals.

He praised what he described as the positive spirit prevailing in the talks, given that the two parties are partners in the revolution, as he said.

The SPLM-N Agar has already signed a humanitarian cessation of hostilities agreement and agreed o form a joint committee for the assessment mission and to oversee the distribution of humanitarian aid in the Two Areas.

(ST)