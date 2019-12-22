 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 22 December 2019

S. Sudan’s Kiir urges governors to implement peace deal

December 21, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir has urged governors of the country’s states to work hard and ensure that the September 2018 revitalized peace agreement is implemented.

JPEG - 29.5 kb
President Salva Kiir briefs state governors in Juba, December 20, 2019 (PPU photo)

Kiir said this during a meeting he convened to brief the governors on the status of the revitalized peace agreement and the recent face to face meetings with the opposition leader, Riek Machar in Juba.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the press secretary to the presidency, Ateny Wek Ateny said Kiir urged all governors to work hard on the implementation of the peace accord.

He said Kiir and the main opposition leader agreed to form the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) by end of the extended pre-transitional period, regardless of the outstanding issues.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the governors, Chan Ali Malou said the 11 governors briefed the South Sudanese leader on the current situation in their respective states, adding that the people in their states requesting the president to stand on the 32 states issue.

Last month, President Kiir and the country’s main opposition leader Machar agreed to delay key benchmarks in the revitalized peace agreement by additional 100 days.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government on November 12, 2019 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 December 08:48, by Malakal county Simon

    The unwanted president Salva Kiir should just dissolve the unpopular 32 States, if really telling the puppets governors to work and disseminate peace amongst the local.. Disposals the so called 32 States, will bring a meaningful peace ?? returning home!!

    repondre message

    • 22 December 12:37, by South South

      Malakal county Simon,

      You are weak and disorganized. You lost everything you have including your headquarters, Pagak. Right now, you are sitting in swampy areas in Upper Nile with empty hands; you are releasing from now and then bogus statements about 32 states of S. Sudan. 32 states will be there to be seen. It’s your own problem if you don’t like them. Riek is in Juba and we still have 32 state

      repondre message

  • 22 December 08:53, by Malakal county Simon

    The unwanted president Salva Kiir should just dissolve the unpopular 32 States, if really telling the puppets governors to work hard and to disseminate peace ?? to the local people.... Dissolve/abolish and a meaningful peace will return to South Sudan!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



