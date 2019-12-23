Chinese doctors aid orphanage center in South Sudan

December 22, 2019 (JUBA) – A Chinese medical team on Saturday donated food items and offered free medical assistance to an orphanage center located in the South Sudanese capital Juba.

The team visited Confident Children out of Conflict (CCC) and donated milk, biscuits and provided medical assistance to children.

"We are delighted to see the confidence and smile on the face of kids. We want to share with them so that they can enjoy a meaningful Christmas," Tang Youbin, head of the Chinese team said.

"We are also parents working in a foreign country, we miss our own kids very much and when we see these kids here, we feel at home,” he added.

Tang said China would continue supporting the orphanage center.

Meanwhile, Hellen Murshal Boro, the executive director of the orphanage facility lauded the Chinese medics for aiding children.

About 100 children are currently living at the orphanage center.

Since 2013, China’s medical team has reportedly offered free medical services in South Sudan and also helped with the capacity building of health workers and medical students in South Sudan.

(ST)