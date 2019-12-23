The armed forces and militia protect transition in Sudan: al-Burhan

December 22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, stressed that the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces are securing and protecting the change in Sudan until the organization of general elections at the end of the transitional period.

In a speech delivered before the RSF militiamen on Sunday In Um Qray area north of Khartoum state, al-Burhan renewed his full confidence in the Rapid Support Forces to carry out their mission alongside the armed forces in confronting all security threats and protecting the country’s borders.

The armed forces need the RSF within their plans to guard the borders and deter everything that threatens national security, said al-Burhan.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese armed forces pointed out that the rumours and the misleading media reports will not dissuade the army and the RSF from performing their duties in the protection of the country.

The RSF and their leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti are regularly attacked in the media about their role in the attack of 3 June 2019 on the pro-democracy sit-in.

Also, Hemetti’s implication in gold mining is often decried amid calls to confiscate all the mines operated by his company.

In a meeting with the FFC groups, last October, Hemetti had to explain his role in the war in Yemen and disclosed the withdrawal of 10,000 troops.

However, Sadiq al-Mahdi the leader of the National Umma Party often praises Hemetti and points to their key role in the support of change on 11 April.

For his part, the second commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Abdel-Rahim Hamdan Daglo, Hemetti brother, stressed the RSF readiness to always protect the Sudanese revolution and fight terrorism and illegal immigration.

He denounced the "false rumours and defamations against the RSF and attempt to sow discord between the armed forces and other regular forces and to cause chaos. He further stressed the need to pay attention to them and hold them accountable in accordance with the law.

