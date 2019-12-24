 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 24 December 2019

Korea supports thousands of refugees in S. Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 23, 2019 (JUBA) - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in South Sudan has welcomed a contribution of $500,000 from Korea as overall humanitarian needs are deepening in the young nation with 7.5 million people requiring support in 2020.

JPEG - 184.1 kb
Sudanese refugees in a refugees camp in Maban, South Sudan (WFP Photo)

The contribution, WPF said in a statement, will provide cash-based transfers assistance to tens of thousands of South Sudanese refugees.

"Having contributed over US$27 million through projects to assist refugees in Uganda and South Sudan since 2017, Korea remains committed to responding to the humanitarian needs of refugees in South Sudan," said Ha Byung-kyoo, Korea’s envoy to South Sudan.

"It is crucial to maintain WFP’s food assistance, as relief food is the first step in enabling refugees to restart their lives and embark on a journey towards self-reliance. We appreciate WFP in South Sudan and being at the forefront of humanitarian activities. We highly value our strong partnership,” he stressed.

South Sudan is Africa’s largest humanitarian and refugee crisis with over 2 million people as refugees in neighbouring countries and an equal number displaced inside the country.

The young nation also hosts 300,000 refugees from Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic and Ethiopia.

"WFP is grateful to the support from the Republic of Korea," says Matthew Hollingworth, WFP’s Country Director in South Sudan.

"These funds will enable us to provide vital support to the most vulnerable people who in most cases have been forced to flee their countries of origin often with few possessions they can carry. The cash assistance gives people options to buy not only food but also to buy other basic needs they may lack."

WFP reportedly provides cash assistance in nine of the country’s 13 refugee camps including in the Greater Upper Nile, Unity as well as in the Central and Western Equatoria regions. Assistance is provided in cash where local markets are functional, allowing residents the freedom to buy preferred foods and meet other pressing needs.

The latest contribution from Korea brings the total given to WFP in South Sudan to $3.5 million since its independence in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Significance of JEM peace delegation’s visit to Khartoum 2019-12-22 13:31:33 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) previously entered the Sudanese Capital Khartoum in the Operation Long Arm (OLA) and today it enters it for the sake of Long-term (...)

South Sudan politics and St. Teresa’s affairs 2019-12-16 20:13:29 By Zechariah Makuach Maror South Sudan is a country where people are politically acquainted with their descendant's clan and tribal asserts which becomes a powerful culture that overcomes laws (...)

Implications of al-Bashir’s regime dismantling 2019-12-12 21:08:55 By Alhadi A. Khalifa The enactment of the law of dismantling the regime of Omar Albashir on 28 November 2019 represents a turning point in the march of the Sudanese revolution given its (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.