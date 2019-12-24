 
 
 
Kiir, Machar to continue with talks after festive season

December 23, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudanese Presidential adviser on security affairs, Tut Kew Gatluak, announced on Monday that President Salva Kiir and the leader of the SPLM-IO, Riek Machar would resume discussion on peace implementation after the Christmas holidays.

JPEG - 21.8 kb
South Sudan opposition leader Riek Machar (L) speaks to reporters in Juba on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 (PPU)

President Kiir, Machar and Mohammad Hamdan Daglo "Hemitti" a member of the Sudanese Sovereign Council met in Juba to discuss the ongoing implementation process of the sticky issues in the revitalized peace agreement ahead of the formation of the transitional government next February.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gatluak said the participants discussed the implementation of the issue in South Sudan, and arrangements for resuming negotiations after the Christmas holidays.

According to the presidential adviser, the two rival leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to ensure that lasting peace is achieved in the war-torn South Sudan.

On December 17, Kiir announced that he had reached an agreement with Machar, according to which a transitional government would be formed before the pre-agreed 100-day deadline expires, regardless of the outstanding issues.

President Kiir and the country’s main opposition leader has in November agreed to delay key benchmarks in the revitalized peace agreement by additional 100 days.

The delay in forming a transitional national unity government on November 12, 2019 came after Machar’s group raised concerns that the country’s security arrangements are still incomplete.

South Sudan descended into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Kiir accused his former deputy Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter denied.

South Sudan, which separated from Sudan through a referendum in 2011, has been suffering from a civil war since late 2013, which has since taken a tribal dimension.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

  • 24 December 11:29, by South South

    Everything will be fine after in 2020. Peace

    repondre message

    • 24 December 11:32, by South South

      jubaone

      "South South
      Jienge kaffir, if from 1983-2005=22yrs and from 2005-2019=14yrs this makes 36yrs. You were at least 12 yrs when you fled from jellaba troops in your village. This adds up to 48 yrs at least. Perhaps struggling to get a degree, savage"

      Stupid old man. People were born in 1984, 85, 86, 87, 88, 89, 90 joined SPLA. It was not only people who were in 1983 fought the war.

      repondre message

      • 24 December 11:36, by South South

        jubaone,

        "South South
        Jienge kaffir, if from 1983-2005=22yrs and from 2005-2019=14yrs this makes 36yrs. You were at least 12 yrs when you fled from jellaba troops in your village. This adds up to 48 yrs at least. Perhaps struggling to get a degree, savage"

        I have Ak-47, I have my country in my hand, I have majority of people with me. Degree is shit, I don’t need it. Power will speak louder.

        repondre message

        • 24 December 11:54, by Pakuai

          South South,
          Don’t worry brother. Let the losers toy around. Even during our genuine of independence from our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan. Our mighty SPLA/A always give us, ’our selves a break to during Christmas time’. Our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan even know, trying to play game with our SPLA would be deadly during these times.>>>>

          repondre message

          • 24 December 12:00, by jubaone

            South South, Pakuai
            Who cares about jienges carrying AK47 instead of pens? It takes only 5mins for you savages to carry and use a gun to destroy, it will take you 50yrs for you savages to learn how to carry pens and develop yourselves. Just pieces of human trash and dummies. Go kill yourselves in your areas, after all, jienge lives don’t matter.

            repondre message

          • 24 December 12:10, by Pakuai

            Mr. South South,
            Even the biblical ’wise men’ who used to fight their utter real *savage wars* always say, ’pause’, and that there is time for war and time for peace. In Ecclesiastes 3; 8. I am not trying to judge anyone though brother South South. But we are going some of our enemies of map on this planet earth, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM.>>>>

            repondre message

      • 24 December 12:07, by jubaone

        South South
        You hopeless and bloody jienge kaffir. 2 or 3 yrs ago you claimed to have fought in the SPLA as a 9 yr old????Wow. Just bullshit. You never fought let alone join the SPLM. Now you foolish kaffir have been cornered by your idiocy.I said, you are over 42yrs and still thinking like a kid 👶 so do most jienges anyway. Wasaka.

        repondre message

  • 24 December 12:05, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

    The other day presidential spokesperson Mr Atem Wek said 32 states are permanently established in South Sudan and no one has the capacity to remove them yet R-ARCISS was based on 10 states. I wonder what Riek and Silver will discuss when they meet again. A waste of time. War is the only option for peace and justice in SS.

    repondre message

