December 24, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has urged inmates of Juba prison to cooperate with authorities, saying those who have proven good conduct would have their cases reviewed and they would be released on the eve of new year.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

Kiir made the remarks on Tuesday when he visited the inmates and staff of the National Prison Service in the South Sudan capital, Juba.

“Inmates who have stayed in prison for long time and have good conduct, even if there are a few months left, I have asked and recommended for their pardon, but this did not happen,” he said.

Kiir visited to see the conditions of the inmates and prison authorities.

The South Sudanese leader is expected to visit several institutions, including orphanage centers, the military and children hospitals.

The director general of the prison service, Henry Kuac Aguar called for review of cases, saying some inmates have overstayed in prison.

He urged the president to help the prison tackle challenges it faces.

Meanwhile, the interior minister, Michael Chiengjiek urged Kiir to construct a new prison to enable authorities carry out their mandate.

He said the national prison is too congested and more space is needed for inmates.

Currently, Juba Central prison reportedly has more than 1,300 inmates.

(ST)

