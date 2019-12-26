Four killed in Juba-Nimule highway accident: police

December 25, 2019 (JUBA) - At least four people were killed and one critically injured when a fuel truck collided with a vehicle at Loa on the Juba-Nimule highway on Friday, a traffic police officer said.

General view of Juba Nimule road leading to Nimule Park and neighbouring Uganda (Pinterest photo)

Corporal Lillian Apio Ohide, a traffic officer in Nimule, said five passengers died on spot while the injured is hospitalized in Nimule.

“Four passengers who were traveling in the vehicle, a Toyota Noah vehicle, unfortunately died on spot in the accident,” she confirmed.

Ohide said the fuel truck driver escaped after the incident occurred.

In October, five people died and three others sustained injuries when another truck collided with a Toyota Noah on the busy highway.

The Juba-Nimule Road is a major primary road connecting the capital, Juba to the neighbouring countries of Kenya and Uganda.

(ST)