Arman calls on Sudan’s Hamdok to reshuffle his cabinet



December 25, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Yasir Arman, the deputy head of the SPLM-North proposed to reshuffle Hamdok’s government to include new figures supporting the demand of the Sudanese street.

In statements extended to Sudan Tribune, Arman has underscored that Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok supports the demands of the street and his current mission is the most complex transition in Sudan.

"There is a weakness in the performance of several important ministries, which must be resolved and bringing in ministers who have a vision, political knowledge, needed capabilities, and siding with the people," he said.

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) recently called on the Prime Minister to reshuffle his cabinet and to replace the foreign minister and the minister of agriculture.

Butt Hamdock asked to give him some time as he is expected to assess the performance of his whole cabinet members during the 100 past days before taking a decision.

According to Arman, Hamdock deals with delicate equations nationally, regionally and internationally, and needs a working team able to deal with the complexities of the stage.

He further called on the prime minister to carefully mull over the net-year budget, stressing that it is "written in the blood of the martyrs".

The FFC Wednesday rejected the draft budget for 2020 made by the economy minister saying it does not reflect their economic programme, the constitutional document, nor the expectations of the revolutionary forces and the Sudanese people as well.

