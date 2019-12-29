Sudan, armed groups sign framework agreement for peace in Darfur

December 28, 2019 (JUBA) - Sudanese government and Sudanese Revolutionary Front (Darfur Track) have signed a framework agreement on the issues they will discuss in the direct talks for peace in Darfur.

The ongoing discussions for peace in Darfur come after the signing on 11 September of confidence-building measures including the cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access.

The same deal was renewed on 14 December as the parties gave themselves further time to achieve a peace agreement and set 14 February for the signing of a final peace agreement.

The framework agreement was signed by the head of the government negotiating team Shams al-Din Kabbashi, the representatives of the four groups from Darfur and the South Sudanese chief mediator Tut Gatluak.

According to the framework agreement, the parties identified national matters and issues related to the Darfur region.

On the national level, the parties agreed to discuss issues such the identity, relationship between religion and the state, public freedoms and human rights, the constitutional making process, among others. Also, the parties agreed to discuss wealth and power-sharing during the transitional period.

On Darfur issues, the parties agree to discuss the administrative situation of Darfur during the transitional period, the power-sharing at the regional and state levels; 3) the wealth sharing, land ownership, IDPs and refugees, nomads and herders, compensations, transitional justice, accountability and reconciliation, development and reconstruction, Security arrangements, and Darfur-Darfur dialogue.

The agreement was inked by the 4 armed groups participating in the talks: Justice and Equality Movement of Gibril Ibrahim, Sudan Liberation Movement led b Minni Minnawi, Sudan Liberation Movement Transitional Council and the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance.

The Sudan Liberation Movement - Abdel Wahid al-Nur boycotts the process and calls for a comprehensive process inside Sudan after forming a new civilian government without the military component.

(ST)