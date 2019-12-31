 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 31 December 2019

Revenues from oil should support agricultural sector: Kiir

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

December 30, 2019 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on Sunday said money obtained from oil sales would be used to fund the agricultural sector in order to boost the country’s economy.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan President Salva Kiir at the launch of the new harvest season in Luri county, Dec. 29, 2019 (PPU)

Kiir made the remarks while speaking to reporters at the start of the harvest season at his farm in Luri, located west of the capital, Juba.

The South Sudanese leader was accompanied by first lady, Mary Ayen Mayardit and the first vice president, General Taban Deng Gai.

“We want to use oil money in agriculture so that we produce enough food for people of South Sudan, the surplus can go to the market. This is the only thing we can do to come out of poverty”, said Kiir.

“The oil money should not just be consumed without anything being done with it, he added.

Revenues from sales of crude oil accounts for 98 percent of South Sudan’s budget.

The president further encouraged South Sudanese citizens to embark on agriculture.

According to the presidential press unit, Kiir witnessed harvest of beans, groundnuts, sorghum, maize and rice produced by Luri Farm Ltd. and Freedom Farm Limited.

But despite the huge agricultural potential it possessed, only about 5% of South Sudan’s land is cultivated, yet the country also offers abundant water resources in the Nile basin, and forestry assets are plentiful, with tens of thousands of hectares of teak and other high-value hardwoods available for sustainable harvesting.

In 2012, Kiir announced a goal to achieve food self-sufficiency in the country. The agriculture ministry also launched the national effort for agricultural transformation, and identified agricultural opportunities for foreign investors and agribusinesses.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 31 December 07:52, by Games

    Folks
    Do not try to listen to that idiots President. That farm Salva Kiir is standing in is his owns farm that he spends all our public money Salva Kiir stolen into that farm. And now he is encouraging poorly citizens to have farms like his one. Where did Salva Kiir Mayardit thinks that the poor citizens would obtain the money from to maintain their farms? God helps those poor citizens

    repondre message

    • 31 December 08:54, by South South

      Mr. President, you are very right about supporting agriculture with oil money. It’s the right thing to do. Let’s start from Luri and then move on to other places in South Sudan.

      repondre message

  • 31 December 09:28, by Eastern

    Kiir the foolish man seems now to be reasoning. However one thing is still eluding him: the oil he is talking about is being carelessly extracted to the detriment of jenge country - Ruweng state is now being ruined by massive oil spillage...!

    repondre message

    • 31 December 09:32, by South South

      Eastern,

      Leave Kiir alone to fix his own country. You can talk about Thomas Cirillo, the thief, who is hiding in Addis.

      repondre message

      • 31 December 09:57, by Eastern

        South South,

        By the way, it’s not only Kiir I am alluding to here....It’s clueless people, including SOUTH SOUTH, led by this moron Kiir that I am talking about. Does South Sudan have to only think now that the oil money must be invested in agriculture, renewable energy, eductaion, etc..? Where was you drunkard Kiir all along..?!

        repondre message

        • 31 December 10:05, by South South

          Eastern,

          You have drinking problem, so, put that aside for now. You need to be a real man and mention Dinka tribe as your enemy you want to destroy. Don’t beat bushes and hide your stupid thinking. We are ready to stop anyone with ill-thinking about us. It’s our country and we will run it anyway we want. Being agriculture, renewable energy, education, health, roads and anything. We are here.

          repondre message

          • 31 December 10:09, by Eastern

            South South,

            Do I have to continue reminding that I am anti jenge...?! If you have been following me over the years, you wouldn’t be using your asshole to ask this very stupid question you son of a bitch. What is your problem?!

            repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The myths of South Sudan socio-politics 2019-12-30 13:24:57 By Zechariah Makuach Maror Ignorance of fact is the dangerous disease that incriminates South Sudanese in their daily vitalities, existing poverty and automatically self-drawn classy society has (...)

Significance of JEM peace delegation’s visit to Khartoum 2019-12-22 13:31:33 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) previously entered the Sudanese Capital Khartoum in the Operation Long Arm (OLA) and today it enters it for the sake of Long-term (...)

South Sudan politics and St. Teresa’s affairs 2019-12-16 20:13:29 By Zechariah Makuach Maror South Sudan is a country where people are politically acquainted with their descendant's clan and tribal asserts which becomes a powerful culture that overcomes laws (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.