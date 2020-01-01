 
 
 
Wednesday 1 January 2020

SPLM-N’s al-Hilu, UAE officials discuss Sudan stalled peace process

December 31, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel Aziz al-Hilu, the head of the SPLM-N, discussed with Emirati officials the lack of progress in the ongoing peace talks to end the war in Sudan’s Two Areas, his group said on Tuesday.

JPEG - 15.2 kb
Abel Aziz al-Hilu (Reuters file photo)

Abdel Aziz al-Hilu was in an unannounced two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates upon an invitation from the Emirati government to discuss ways to break the deadlock in the Juba process for peace in Sudan.

"The SPLM leader briefed the representatives of the Emirati government on the progress of the peace talks in Juba," said Jack Mahmud, SPLM-N al-Hilu spokesman in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

"He indicated the causes of the stalemate and elaborated on the SPLM’s negotiating positions," Jack further said.

The Sudanese government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu failed to reach a declaration of principles upon which the parties can engage in direct talks over the conflict in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile states.

The two parties disagree on when to discuss the relationship between the state and religion.

The SPLM-N al-Hilu demand to include it in the agenda of the peace talks while the government this national issue should be discussed in the constitutional conference.

According to the statement, the Emirati government has shown its understanding of the Movement’s position and affirmed its support to the Juba process.

The UAE "stands with efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace that preserves the rights and dignity of all Sudanese," he further said.

The Emirati authorities did not issue a statement on al-Hilu’s visit to Abu Dhabi.

On 26 December 2019, the South Sudanese mediation announced the suspension of talks for two weeks on a request by the SPLM-N al-Hilu.

The group fo its part said they need to hold extensive consultations with the grassroots institutions over lack of progress on the secular state and right of self-determination.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

