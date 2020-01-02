January 1, 2020 (JUBA) - The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Rev. Justin Badi Arama has urged South Sudanese to shun tribalism and hatred for peace and reconciliation to prevail in the new year.

Rev. Justin Badi Arama (Anglicannews.org)

“The old has passed and the new has come. This means our decision, actions must reflect the kingdom values of love, peace, forgiveness and reconciliation,” he said in a new year message.

The cleric urged citizens to hopeful that the current political instability and the economic challenges in the country will soon come to pass.

“Our prayer is for every South Sudanese to look at things in new ways and have renewed effort for hope, peace and stability,” he stressed.

Arama appealed to South Sudanese to pray for the country’s leaders and mediators involved in all efforts to achieve peace through the formation of a unity government.

South Sudan, which broke away from Sudan through a referendum in 2011, has been suffering from a civil war since December 2013, which took a tribal dimension.

In September last year, the country’s rival factions signed a revitalized peace deal to end the civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

