NAS hands over 23 persons to ICRC to reunite with families

January 1, 2019 (JUBA) – The National Salvation Front (NAS) said it handed over 23 persons under is protection to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on December 31 to be reunited with their families.
- Exiled South Sudanese rebel general Thomas Cirillo poses for a photograph inside his hotel room in Addis Ababa, on April 17, 2017 (Reuters photo)
NAS, in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, said the 23 persons came under protection of their forces after allegedly being abandoned by South Sudan army (SSPDF) fleeing NAS counter offensives to the army in different Central Equatoria area locations.
“Due to the vastness of the area coupled with the insecurity situation caused by the ongoing SSPDF military offensives, the NAS command in the area relocated the civilians to safe locations causing the delay to reunite them with their families,” partly reads the statement.
It added, “All of them were in good health at the time of the hand over”.
The hold-out opposition movement thanked ICRC for its “patience, cooperation and effective coordination”.
Meanwhile, NAS reiterated its commitment to abide by international humanitarian law as well as human rights law that protect human life and dignity non-combatants and innocent civilians are protected.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The Unconstitutionality of South Sudan’s 32 States 2020-01-02 10:11:29 A Response to Dr Santino Ayuel Longar By Dr Lam Akol On the 31st of December 2019, Dr Santino Ayuel Longar published an article on the issue of the number and boundaries of the States in South (...)
Hold referendum on the number of states in South Sudan 2020-01-01 17:11:15 By Ukongo Benson Athia Every South Sudanese should be concerned about achieving peace in the Country after the destructive war of 2013. I am sending in my contribution to the negotiating parties (...)
The myths of South Sudan socio-politics 2019-12-30 13:24:57 By Zechariah Makuach Maror Ignorance of fact is the dangerous disease that incriminates South Sudanese in their daily vitalities, existing poverty and automatically self-drawn classy society has (...)
MORE