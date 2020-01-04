Death toll from West Darfur tribal clashes rises to 65

January 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Death toll from tribal clashes in El Geneina the capital of West Darfur state, has reached 65 people according to the UN hybrid peacekeeping operation (UNAMID).
The bloody violence erupted on 29 December as a result of the killing of a member of Arab tribal groups after an altercation near a camp for the Massalit displaced people.
Tribal leaders from both sides said that at least 41 people had been killed and 29 others injured as a result of the 3-day inter-communal fighting.
"UNAMID is deeply concerned about reports of intercommunal violence in West Darfur that left 65 people dead and approximately 54 injured," said a statement released on Friday.
The statement further tribal clashes have displaced thousands of civilians as several villages were burnt during the attack.
The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in a separate statement said 30,000 people have been displaced following the intercommunal hostilities, according to the Sudanese authorities.
"Humanitarian partners are working to verify the displacement figures. The displaced have sought refuge in and around El Geneina," added OCHA.
The Sudanese government swiftly deployed additional troops in the region sent humanitarian assistance to the victims.
Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has been since the first of January in El Geneina for discussions with tribal leaders and to ensure a quick settlement of the conflict.
18 people were killed, including military personnel, judges and four children, after the crash of a military cargo plane, in El-Geneina.
The Antonov-12 was returning to Khartoum after transporting humanitarian assistance for the victims of the tribal clashes.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday condemned the violent intercommunal clashes in West Darfur and called to swiftly investigate these incidents and to hold the perpetrators accountable.
He also urges them to redouble their efforts to provide a secure environment for the populations of Darfur, in particular, the most vulnerable.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
The Unconstitutionality of South Sudan’s 32 States 2020-01-02 10:11:29 A Response to Dr Santino Ayuel Longar By Dr Lam Akol On the 31st of December 2019, Dr Santino Ayuel Longar published an article on the issue of the number and boundaries of the States in South (...)
Hold referendum on the number of states in South Sudan 2020-01-01 17:11:15 By Ukongo Benson Athia Every South Sudanese should be concerned about achieving peace in the Country after the destructive war of 2013. I am sending in my contribution to the negotiating parties (...)
The myths of South Sudan socio-politics 2019-12-30 13:24:57 By Zechariah Makuach Maror Ignorance of fact is the dangerous disease that incriminates South Sudanese in their daily vitalities, existing poverty and automatically self-drawn classy society has (...)
MORE