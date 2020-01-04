Death toll from West Darfur tribal clashes rises to 65



January 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Death toll from tribal clashes in El Geneina the capital of West Darfur state, has reached 65 people according to the UN hybrid peacekeeping operation (UNAMID).

The bloody violence erupted on 29 December as a result of the killing of a member of Arab tribal groups after an altercation near a camp for the Massalit displaced people.

Tribal leaders from both sides said that at least 41 people had been killed and 29 others injured as a result of the 3-day inter-communal fighting.

"UNAMID is deeply concerned about reports of intercommunal violence in West Darfur that left 65 people dead and approximately 54 injured," said a statement released on Friday.

The statement further tribal clashes have displaced thousands of civilians as several villages were burnt during the attack.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in a separate statement said 30,000 people have been displaced following the intercommunal hostilities, according to the Sudanese authorities.

"Humanitarian partners are working to verify the displacement figures. The displaced have sought refuge in and around El Geneina," added OCHA.

The Sudanese government swiftly deployed additional troops in the region sent humanitarian assistance to the victims.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has been since the first of January in El Geneina for discussions with tribal leaders and to ensure a quick settlement of the conflict.

18 people were killed, including military personnel, judges and four children, after the crash of a military cargo plane, in El-Geneina.

The Antonov-12 was returning to Khartoum after transporting humanitarian assistance for the victims of the tribal clashes.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday condemned the violent intercommunal clashes in West Darfur and called to swiftly investigate these incidents and to hold the perpetrators accountable.

He also urges them to redouble their efforts to provide a secure environment for the populations of Darfur, in particular, the most vulnerable.

(ST)