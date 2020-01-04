 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 4 January 2020

U.S. calls to not use Darfur tribal clashes for political gains

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

W. Darfur governor Abdel Khaliq Badawi (L) welcomes Hamdok, Hemetti, and Ahmed al-Gadi at Nyala Airport on 1 January 2020 (Sovereign Council photo)
January 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The United States called on the Sudanese negotiating parties to refrain from the use of recent West Darfur tribal clashes for political advantage and called for a swift peace agreement in the region.

On 31 December, Darfur armed groups announced the suspension of peace negotiations in Juba calling on the government to take concrete steps to protect civilians and bring the perpetrators to justice.

U.S. State Department on Friday condemned the recent inter-communal in El-Genein and praised the quick deployment of additional security forces in the region and the visit of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Morgan Ortagus, the State Department Spokesperson said that these clashes demonstrate, yet again the need to strike a peace deal and to launch the "arduous task of returning stability and security to Darfur".

"We call on all leaders to refrain from using these terrible events for political or negotiating advantage and to recommit themselves to the peace process,". Ortagus further stressed.

The State Department further reaffirmed the importance to uphold the rule of law and protect civilians.

"We commend the Sudanese transitional government for forming a national investigation committee to investigate the clash and hold perpetrators accountable," further said the statement.

The Sudanese government formed an investigation committee involving the state officials.

There were reports about the involvement of the Sudanese army militia of the Rapid Support Forces in the attacks on the IDPs cam and other villages inhabited by the Massalit outside El Geneina.

The attacks, also, show that the Arab tribes remain armed despite the disarmament campaign conducted by the former regime.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Unconstitutionality of South Sudan’s 32 States 2020-01-02 10:11:29 A Response to Dr Santino Ayuel Longar By Dr Lam Akol On the 31st of December 2019, Dr Santino Ayuel Longar published an article on the issue of the number and boundaries of the States in South (...)

Hold referendum on the number of states in South Sudan 2020-01-01 17:11:15 By Ukongo Benson Athia Every South Sudanese should be concerned about achieving peace in the Country after the destructive war of 2013. I am sending in my contribution to the negotiating parties (...)

The myths of South Sudan socio-politics 2019-12-30 13:24:57 By Zechariah Makuach Maror Ignorance of fact is the dangerous disease that incriminates South Sudanese in their daily vitalities, existing poverty and automatically self-drawn classy society has (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.