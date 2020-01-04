

January 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The United States called on the Sudanese negotiating parties to refrain from the use of recent West Darfur tribal clashes for political advantage and called for a swift peace agreement in the region.

On 31 December, Darfur armed groups announced the suspension of peace negotiations in Juba calling on the government to take concrete steps to protect civilians and bring the perpetrators to justice.

U.S. State Department on Friday condemned the recent inter-communal in El-Genein and praised the quick deployment of additional security forces in the region and the visit of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Morgan Ortagus, the State Department Spokesperson said that these clashes demonstrate, yet again the need to strike a peace deal and to launch the "arduous task of returning stability and security to Darfur".

"We call on all leaders to refrain from using these terrible events for political or negotiating advantage and to recommit themselves to the peace process,". Ortagus further stressed.

The State Department further reaffirmed the importance to uphold the rule of law and protect civilians.

"We commend the Sudanese transitional government for forming a national investigation committee to investigate the clash and hold perpetrators accountable," further said the statement.

The Sudanese government formed an investigation committee involving the state officials.

There were reports about the involvement of the Sudanese army militia of the Rapid Support Forces in the attacks on the IDPs cam and other villages inhabited by the Massalit outside El Geneina.

The attacks, also, show that the Arab tribes remain armed despite the disarmament campaign conducted by the former regime.

(ST)