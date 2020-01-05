January 4, 2019 (JUBA) - U.S. senior diplomat from Africa has called on the IGAD countries to put pressure on the two main peace partners in South Sudan to move forward with the formation of the transitional government.

Tibor P. Nagy, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs (Photo State Deprt)

Nagy Tibor made his call following a statement by the IGAD countries the United States, the United Kingdom and Norway to mark the 50th day of the 100-day extension of the pre-transitional period concluded last November.

"IGAD secretariat should hold President Kiir and Dr Machar accountable and urge compromise," Tibor said.

He further expressed his disappointment that the sticky issues remain unimplemented referring to the security arrangements and the number of states and their boundaries.

"Dismayed that with less than 50 days remaining, South Sudan’s leaders have failed to resolve the issues to form a national unity government" he further said.

The Troika in its statement on Thursday welcomed the commitment made by Kiir and Machar to form a government of national unity by the February deadline even if they did not complete the implementation of the critical issues.

Also, due to the fragile security situation in the country, they recalled the two parties to remain committed to the ceasefire agreement which is considered by the region’s leaders as the most important achievement until now.

(ST)