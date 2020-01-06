Arman calls for merger of Sudan’s army, militias and armed groups



January 4, 2020 (JUBA) - Yasir Arman, the deputy head of the SPLM-North led by Malik Agar, has called for a comprehensive security reform in Sudan to merger the government forces and the armed groups in one national army.

Speaking to reporters after a session of peace negotiations in Juba on Saturday, Arman said that the transitional government should undertake a reform to integrate the existing five armies in one national army.

"If Sudan wants to stabilize politically, economically and socially, it must unite all the forces of the country into a united army," he told reporters.

"The Rapid Support Forces, the army, and armed movements can be united into a single professional national army with a new military doctrine, that preserves the civil state and promotes democracy, along with economic stability as well as protecting the supreme interests of the country," he stressed.

The head of the government negotiating team with the SPLM-N Agar, Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi, who is also a member of the Sovereignty Council told reporters in Juba that a comprehensive peace deal with the different armed groups remains possible before the expiration of the period indicated in the constitutional document in February.

Talks between the two sides will resume on Monday after the arrival of a technical team from Khartoum as the parties will engage discussions on the security arrangements.

The deputy head of the SPLM-N Agar underscored the importance of the security arrangements in the negotiations and the need to discuss it in a unified meeting with the armed groups.

He pointed out that the Sudanese army has long experience and legacy that can it can add to the new unified security system. Also, he said the armed groups will bring diversity.

