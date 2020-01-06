Sudan distances itself from polarization on Turkish intervention in Libya



January 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan Sunday reiterated its support for the stability of Libya and its commitment to all decisions issued by the Arab League and the United Nations in this respect.

The statement comes on the backdrop of a statement issued by Libya’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Siala, on 1 January praising Qatar and Sudan and the Maghreb countries for their supportive stance towards his at a meeting of the Arab League Council on Turkey’s decision to send troops to Libya.

for its part, on Saturday 4 January, the Arab League said surprised by the position of Libya’s Government of National Accords (GNA) pointing that the decision was unanimously agreed.

In its statement, the foreign ministry in Khartoum said Sudan’s position was presented in a manner that does not reflect the country’s stated foreign policy and does not concur with the expression of the position made at the meeting.

“The meeting of the permanent representatives unanimously adopted the Resolution 5456 providing to abide by the letter and spirit of the Libyan political agreement and the relevant international resolutions,” said the Sudanese foreign ministry.

The resolution “also stressed the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Libya and rejected any external interference,” further said the statement.

The decision called for the full implementation of the UN-sponsored Skhirat agreement, signed in Morocco on December 17, 2015, stressing it should be the only basis a political settlement in Libya.

However, the GNA and its rival renegade general Khalifa Haftar have failed to reach a consensus on a democratic transition in the country despite the 2015 deal.

Also, both they have foreign supporters, Egypt and UAE are of Haftar’s backers, while Turkey and Qatar support the internationally recognised government in Tripoli.

(ST)