January 6, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - An American company intends to invest in the seafood industry on the Red Sea coast to respond to the global food gap with seafood.

Acanthurus sohal in the Red Sea

The demand for seafood is increasing, as an individual now consumes more than twice as much as 50 years ago. In the 1960s, consumption was 9.9 kg per capita, in 2016 it exceeded 20 kg.

Adel Farah, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Animal Resources revealed to the Sudan Tribune Monday that the U.S. company started investment procedures in an area about 15 km south of the city of Suakin.

He pointed out that firm that he preferred not to disclose its name, for the time being, will launch the project with about $ 50 million and will expand its investments in the future in the production of Sea Cucumber.

While the aquaculture is a rapidly growing mode of production in the fish, seafood and aquatic plants industry across the world, it remains underdeveloped in Sudan.

The Sudanese official pointed out that the company plans to export its production of the Sea Cucumber and seafood to the Middle East region, especially as its project in Sudan will be the second in the world after the first in the Maldives.

He further said that a joint delegation from the American company and the ministry will leave for the region within the next two days to study the location of the investment on the ground.

The Sudanese Red Sea coast is approximately 750 km long. Also, the coral reefs fringing the Sudanese coastline and islands are generally in excellent condition.

The undersecretary expected that the project will have economic income for the Suakin region, in addition to establishing social projects especially in the field of health and education for the residents of the region.

He underscored that the project also encourages new investors, especially the investing company is the first American firm to work in Sudan in the field of livestock and fish.

(ST)