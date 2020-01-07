"WFP assesses humanitarian needs in SPLM-N Agar areas of Blue Nile state"

January 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A mission team of the World Food Programme (WFP) arrived on Monday to the SPLM-N Agar controlled areas in the Blue Nile State to assess the humanitarian needs of civilians in the region.
"Today, 6th of January 2020, the first humanitarian advance assessment team led by the World Food Program (WFP) and other United Nations agencies have landed in Ulu in the SPLM-N liberated areas in the Blue Nile state," said Ishraga Ahmed Khamis, Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SRRA) Director in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Monday.
This visit "marks the end of General al -Bashir regime policy of using food and humanitarian assistance as a weapon against civilians," Khamis further said.
Last December after more than 8 years, Yabous in Blue Nile state received humanitarian aid. The Executive Director for the UN World Food Programme
David Beasley travelled to the area from Khartoum after meeting Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.
Sudanese transitional government and the armed groups last year signed an agreement in Juba for the cessation of hostilities to allow humanitarian access to the rebel-held areas from inside or outside the country.
The head of the SRRA called on the humanitarian community and the NGOs to cooperate and support the SRRA effort to deal with the humanitarian crisis in the Two Areas and Darfur.
(ST)
