Sudan’s FFC nominate 14 civilian state governors

SC, TG and FFC tripartite meeting on 28 October 2019 (SUNA photo)January 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), Sudan’s ruling coalition, said that they handed over a list of 14 nominees to be appointed as state governors to the Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Last November the FFC and the government delegation negotiating in Juba with the armed groups agreed to postpone the Sudanese Revolutionary Front SRF-contested appointment of the 18 governors before the signing of peace agreements.

"We handed over a list of 14 nominated state governors to the prime minister, and the rest of the states are still under consideration," Gafar Hassan Osman, an FFC leading member told Sudan Tribune, on Tuesday.

"We will hand over the list of the remaining states within days without further delay. Delaying the appointment of civilian governors exacerbates the deterioration of conditions in the states."

Gafar ruled out that the Prime Minister would announce the appointment of the 14 civilian governors before to get the other 4 nominees. He said that Hamdok will announce their appointment altogether.

The Constitutional Document, which governs the transitional period granted the powers of the President of the Republic, except for sovereign aspects, to the Prime Minister.

Gafar said that the governors will be reshuffled once a peace agreement is signed with the armed movements. he explicitly indicated that some governors will be appointed from the armed groups after the end of the peace process.

He further pointed out that the ruling coalition is committed to its previous agreement with the armed movements to include the peace deal in the constitutional document.

(ST)

